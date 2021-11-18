Complex Security Integrators Unite

Paladin Technologies joins forces with VTI Security to enhance geographic and service offerings to clients across North America

Featured Image for Paladin Technologies Inc.

Featured Image for Paladin Technologies Inc.

Featured Image for Paladin Technologies Inc.

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Technologies and VideoTronix, Inc. (DBA VTI Security) have agreed to terms to join forces on Nov. 17, 2021. Headquartered in Minnesota, VTI and its team of over 230 colleagues nationwide will add geographic expansion to Paladin within the central United States, along with passionate expertise on innovative technology solutions for end-users.

VTI Security was formed in 1980 in response to client needs for a quality integration partner in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market. Focused on providing outstanding customer service and developing trustworthy relationships, VTI developed Trusted Business Partnerships, invested in its colleagues, and remained at the forefront of technology education and training. VTI expanded its presence, opening offices in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Thomas Asp, President and CEO, shared, "Our growth is a direct result of our ability to deliver and support on customer performance expectations. It also reflects our focus to serve our colleagues by creating an environment where a culture of Trust, Mutual Respect, and Accountability can flourish. I'm very proud of who we've become and what we represent and I look forward to this next chapter with Paladin."

"We truly believe that our merged entities and operations will take fundamental strides in advancing our industry and its standards. Through our collaborative engineering and design capabilities, we are excited to support our clients even better than we did before," stated Ted Reid, President of Paladin Technologies.

VTI's key vertical markets include Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Government, Financial Services, Data Center, Transportation, Manufacturing, Commercial, Industrial, and Telecommunications. Leveraging collaborative, entrepreneurial cultures, VTI and Paladin will align business practices to enhance service models to clients nationwide.

Story continues

Paladin Technologies, a 100% employee-owned organization, has 30 branch offices across North America, operating in every major market across Canada and in 20 states across the United States. With over 1,500 team members from coast to coast, Paladin Technologies has grown its professional headcount by 250% since 2017.

All existing contact information and operational practices will be retained as VTI becomes part of the Paladin Technologies group of companies. All VTI colleagues will be a significant part of Paladin's continued growth strategy.

About Paladin Technologies Inc: Paladin Technologies Inc. is a premiere complex systems integrator operating across North America. As a leader in the design, deployment, optimization, management, and maintenance of communication, audio visual systems and digital networks, Paladin is driven by a strong corporate culture and a vision of innovation through teamwork. Paladin designs and deploys sophisticated systems technology for clients on a national scale, while providing premier local support.

About VTI Security: VTI Security is consistently recognized by its global industry as one of the Top Integrators. Services focus on future-proofing solutions through engineering, on-premise services, cloud services, and program management to ensure the life of clients' systems and return on investment.

Press Contact:

Stephanie Whalen, VP Marketing & Communications

E. swhalen@paladintechnologies.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



