'Completely traumatized': Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot and killed her dog

Angie Harmon at Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse in New York City on May 5, 2022.

Actor Angie Harmon said Monday that a delivery driver fatally shot her dog outside her home in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the former "Law & Order" star said a man delivering groceries for Instacart got out of his car and shot their pet Ollie on Saturday.

"He shot our dog with my daughters and myself at home and just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" Harmon wrote in an Instagram post. "We are completely traumatized and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy and family member."

Harmon said the man was not arrested after he claimed "self-defense" but added that "he did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for more information on Monday.

Instacart suspends shopper

Instacart said the company is in contact with Harmon and is cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the retail company said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform."

Driver used different identity, Harmon says

The Instacart driver used the identity and photo of a woman named Merle, Harmon said.

On her Instagram story Monday, Harmon shared the delivery order confirmation that she received on the app. The photo showed that the order arrived on Saturday at 11:51 a.m.

"To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family, but you've also traumatized us beyond measure," Harmon wrote on another Instagram story. "The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me that I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."

