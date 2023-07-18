'Completely Reprehensible': Tory MP Accused Of Spreading 'Propaganda For The Taliban'

Tobias Ellwood visited Afghanistan with the Halo Trust

Tobias Ellwood visited Afghanistan with the Halo Trust

A senior Tory MP has been accused of spreading “propaganda for the Taliban” after posting a video praising the transformation of Afghanistan since they returned to power.

Tobias Ellwood, who is chair of the defence select committee, said security in the country was “vastly improved”, corruption was reduced and the opium trade had ended over the past two years.

He posted a video setting out his thoughts after visiting Afghanistan with landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust.

Ellwood, a former minister who also served in the Army, said: “This is a very different country indeed - it feels different now since the Taliban have returned to power.”

He said after decades of war, ordinary Afghans were “for the moment, accepting a more authoritarian leadership in exchange for stability”.

Elwood added: "Here in Kabul the streets are relatively safe. The checkpoints have all gone, businesses are re-opening."

He said it was now time for the UK to re-open its embassy in Afghanistan in order to “re-engage” in areas such as education for girls, which has been banned under the Taliban.

But Twitter users delivered a damning verdict on Ellwood’s observations.

Did you speak to any women or girls before deciding to put out your propaganda for the Taliban, Tobias? Any at all? https://t.co/vSc32aAWDY — Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) July 18, 2023

I can almost buy that there’s a plausible realpolitik argument for reopening the embassy (even if I disagree). But I’m not sure why you’d make it as a propaganda video about how the Taliban aren’t all that bad really. https://t.co/qApnd9xXEe — James O'Malley (@Psythor) July 17, 2023

If you're making a list of the things that have transformed under the Taliban, don't forget:



👉 persecution, torture & murder of former govt employees

👉 threats to family members of those who escaped

👉 women & girls barred from education or work

👉 increased female suicide https://t.co/qZHtMo4nUq — Ash Alexander-Cooper OBE 🇦🇫🇺🇦 (@ashalexcooper) July 18, 2023

Unbelievable.

Treating the repression of women and girls as a peripheral issue.

Even playing music in the background.

Party political broadcast for the Taliban from a senior Tory MP. https://t.co/guglcvkgYY — Ros Hutchinson (@ros_hutchinson) July 18, 2023

Finally, we’ve found the worst tweet https://t.co/CDrA0ehffL — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) July 17, 2023

