Completed Premier League 2018-19 transfers - arrivals, departures & contracts expiring for all 20 clubs

The 2018-19 Premier League season gets under way in a few weeks and there is sure to be a flurry of transfer activity during the summer as clubs attempt to strengthen their squads.

Some of the richest clubs on the planet are involved in the English top tier and the rumour mill is in full flow, with a host of star names linked with moves to the division.

Defending champions Manchester City are already taking steps to bolster their panel, while rivals Manchester United will be hoping to add quality to their ranks as they plot a return to the summit.

Elsewhere, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery will look to shape the Gunners squad in his image as the club looks to life after Arsene Wenger, while recently promoted teams such as Wolves will need to add talent in their bid to avoid the drop.

There is plenty of intrigue around the transfer window, and each of the 20 clubs involved will have different targets in mind. But one thing is sure when it comes to the Premier League: we can expect to see lucrative deals involving some of the best players in the world.

With the transfer window now open until August , Goal will keep you up to date on all the latest comings and goings across the Premier League as they happen via this page.

1. Arsenal

2. Bournemouth

3. Brighton

4. Burnley

5. Cardiff City

6. Chelsea

7. Crystal Palace

8. Everton

9. Fulham

10. Huddersfield Town

11. Leicester City

12. Liverpool

13. Man City

14. Manchester United

15. Newcastle United

16. Southampton

17. Tottenham

18. Watford

19. West Ham

20. Wolves

Arsenal signings:

Arsenal departures:

Takuma Asano (Hannover - loan)

Santi Cazorla (released)

Per Mertesacker (retired)

Jack Wilshere (West Ham)

Matt Macey (Plymouth Argyle - loan)

Chuba Akpom (PAOK)

Bournemouth signings:

David Brooks (Sheffield United)

Diego Rico (Leganes)

Bournemouth departures:

Ryan Allsop (released)

Baily Cargill (released)

Ollie Harfield (released)

Sam Matthews (released)

Patrick O'Flaherty (released)

Joe Quigley (released)

Rhoys Wiggins (retired)

Benik Afobe (Wolves)

Max Gradel (Toulouse)

Adam Federici (Stoke)

Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock)

Lewis Grabban (Nott'm Forest)

Brighton signings:

Brighton departures:

Uwe Hunemeier (Paderborn)

Jamie Murphy (Rangers)

Liam Rosenior (released)

Steve Sidwell (released)

Bailey Vose (Colchester)

Connor Goldson (Rangers)

Robert Sanchez (Forest Green)

Ben Hall (Notts County - loan)

Henrik Bjordal (Zulte Waregem)

Christian Walton (Wigan)

Steven Alzate (Swindon)

Ales Mateju (Brescia)

Tyler Horby-Forbes (Newport County)

Rohan Ince (released)

Niki Maenpaa (released)

Tim Krul (released)

Burnley signings:

Vinnie Steels (York City)

Burnley departures:

Tom Anderson (Doncaster)

Scott Arfield (Rangers)

Josh Ginnelly (released)

Chris Long (Fleetwood Town)

Dean Marney (released)

Cardiff City signings:

Josh Murphy (Norwich)

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

Alex Smithies (QPR)

Bobby Reid (Bristol City)

Cardiff City departures:

Matty Kennedy (St Johnstone)

Greg Halford (released)

Ben Wilson (released)

Chelsea signings:

Chelsea departures:

Matej Delac (AC Horsens)

Trevor Chalobah (Ipswich, loan)

Reece James (Wigan, loan)

Dujon Sterling (Coventry, loan)

Nathan Baxter (Yeovil, loan)

Lewis Baker (Leeds, loan)

Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse, loan)

Danilo Pantic (Partizan, loan)

Jonathan Panzo (Monaco)

Eduardo (Vitesse, loan)

Kenedy (Newcastle, loan)

Jhoao Rodriguez (Tenerife, loan)

Jamal Blackman (Leeds, loan)

Todd Kane (Hull, loan)

Mason Mount (Derby, loan)

Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo )

Crystal Palace signings:

Crystal Palace departures:

Damien Delaney (Cork City)

Yohan Cabaye (Al-Nasr)

Chung-young Lee (released)

Diego Cavalieri (released)

Bakary Sako (released)

Everton signings:

Everton departures:

Fulham signings:

Fulham departures:

Stephen Humphrys (Scunthorpe, loan)

Elijah Adebayo (Swindon, loan)

David Button (Brighton)

George Williams (Forest Green)

Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)

Huddersfield Town signings:

Ben Hamer (Leicester)

Terence Kongolo (Monaco)

Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke)

Juninho Bacuna (Groningen)

Jonas Lossl (Mainz)

Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund)

Adama Diakhaby (Monaco)

Florent Hadergjonaj (FC Ingolstadt)

Huddersfield Town departures:

Tom Ince (Stoke)

Jack Boyle (released)

Denilson Carvalho (released)

Dylan Cogill (released)

Luca Colville (released)

Robert Green (released)

Cameron Taylor (released)

Dean Whitehead (retired)

Jack Payne (Bradford, loan)

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers)

Sean Scannell (Bradford)

Joel Coleman (Shrewsbury Town, loan)

Leicester City signings:

Leicester City departures:

Robert Huth (released)

Elliott Moore (OH Leuven, loan)

Connor Wood (Bradford)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Harvey Barnes (West Brom, loan)

Ben Hamer (Huddersfield)

Ahmed Musa (Al-Nassr)

Liverpool signings:

Liverpool departures:

Man City signings:

Man City departures:

Pablo Maffeo (Stuttgart)

Yaya Toure (released)

Will Patching (Notts County - end of contract)

Angelino (PSV)

Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth)

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (Peterborough)

Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Olarenwaju (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Erik Palmer-Brown (NAC Breda, loan)

Pablo Mari (Deportivo de La Coruna, loan)

Max Diskerud (Ulsan Hyundai, loan)

Anthony Caceres (Melbourne City, loan)

Manchester United signings:

Manchester United departures:

Newcastle United signings:

Newcastle United departures:

Curtis Good (released)

Massadio Haidara (released)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Chancel Mbemba (Porto)

Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock FC)

Massadio Haidara (RC Lens)

Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest, loan)

Jesus Gamez (released)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Southampton signings:

Stuart Armstong (Celtic)

Mohamed Elyounoussi (FC Basel)

Angus Gunn (Man City)

Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Southampton departures:

Olufela Olomola (Scunthorpe United)

Jeremy Pied (released)

Will Wood (released)

Richard Bakary (released)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Guido Carrillo (Leganes, loan)

Ryan Seager (Telstar, loan)

Sofiane Boufal (Celta Vigo, loan )

Stuart Taylor (released)

Florin Gardos (CS Universitatea Craiova)

Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord, loan)

Tottenham signings:

Tottenham departures:

Watford signings:

Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona)

Marc Navarro (Espanyol)

Ben Wilmot (Stevenage)

Adam Masina (Bologna)

Ken Sema (Ostersunds)

Ben Foster (West Brom)

Watford departures:

Richarlison (Everton)

Brandon Mason (released)

Costel Pantilimon (Nott'm Forest)

Mauro Zarate (Boca Juniors)

Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nassr)

Dodi Lukebakio (Dusseldorf, loan)

Tommie Hoban (Aberdeen, loan)

West Ham signings:

West Ham departures:

James Collins (released)

Patrice Evra (released)

Ben Wells (QPR)

Reece Burke (Hull)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)

Wolves signings:

Wolves departures:

Jordan Allan (released)

Dan Armstrong (released)

Anthony Breslin (released)

Nicu Carnat (released)

Ross Finnie (released)

Jon Flatt (released)

Christian Herc (Dunajska Streda, loan)

Conor Levingston (released)

Tomas Nogueira (released)

Hakeem Odoffin (released)

Adam Osbourne (released)

Ryan Rainey (released)

Jose Xavier (released)

Harry Burgoyne (Plymouth, loan)

Ben Marshall (Norwich)

Jon Flatt (Scunthorpe United)

Aaron Collins (Colchester, loan)

Roderick Miranda (Olympiacos, loan)

Duckens Nazon(Sint-Trudense)

Rada Mir (Palmas, loan)

Benik Afobe (Stoke, loan)

Prince Oniangue (SM Caen)

Leo Bonatini (Al-Jilal)

Barry Douglas (Leeds United)

