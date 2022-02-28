Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule

Photo credit: WWE

If you've subscribed to the WWE Network (or Peacock in the US) – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.

Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.

It's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.

And there's also the regular NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver specials, too.

WrestleMania 38



Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, 2022

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas, Texas

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

Night 1:

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

Night 2:

WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar [Winner Takes All Unification Match]

Night TBA:

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul and The Miz

Edge vs TBA

WWE Money in the Bank 2022



Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Saturday, July 2

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

TBA

SummerSlam 2022

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

TBA

WrestleMania 39

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

TBA

