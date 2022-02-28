Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule
If you've subscribed to the WWE Network (or Peacock in the US) – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.
Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.
It's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.
And there's also the regular NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver specials, too.
WrestleMania 38
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, 2022
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas, Texas
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
Night 1:
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair
Night 2:
WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar [Winner Takes All Unification Match]
Night TBA:
Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul and The Miz
Edge vs TBA
WWE Money in the Bank 2022
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Saturday, July 2
Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
TBA
SummerSlam 2022
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Saturday, July 30, 2022
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
TBA
WrestleMania 39
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, April 2, 2023
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
TBA
