Amazon’s best-selling desk chair is the lowest price it’s been yet

Those who have jobs where they’re able to work from home can most likely agree on one thing: Having a functional work space is key to being productive and developing a sense of “normalcy” to your work days.

While I’ve gradually created an ideal work area — which includes a computer monitor and the most comfortable seat cushion — the final touch is an actual desk chair. Instead of the dining room chairs I’ve worked from over the past few months, it’s time for a chair that will actually support my back.

But when trying to find the best ergonomic office chair, there are some details to keep in mind. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Cornell University ergonomics professor Alan Hedge noted that “if your lower back isn’t supported by the chair, you need that support.” Ultimately, the lumbar, or lower back, is the most important area of your back to support with your desk chair.

When coming across Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling desk chair, you’ll notice the chair aligns with the back’s natural S-curve, which supports your lower back.

Thanks to a locking mechanism, you can adjust the back rest to stay upright in order to prevent any stress or strain on the back. The back rest is made of a mesh material to keep you cool and comfortable all day.

While the chair was designed to fit the S-curve of the spine, the armrests are ergonomic, too. They comfortably curve to allow your arms to rest while keeping them aligned with your shoulders. And to be sure the chair will fit with the height of your desk, the chair adjusts 3.5 inches.

With a 4.1 out of 5 stars rating, this chair has more than 19,000 reviews — and for good reason. Shoppers say it improves the way they work at home, and buyers seem continuously surprised by the quality despite its lower price.

“It is well-constructed, rolls easily, has perfect amount of bottom cushion and does not sacrifice support,” one reviewer said. “The mesh backing is attractive and functional, allowing good airflow to prevent sweating.”

The customer writes that the lower armrests “save your ulnar nerve from getting compressed at the medial elbow.” As someone who has a “bad back,” the shopper further notes that they sit in this chair for hours without pain. They write, “The lumbar support works much better than I was expecting.”

If you want to finally bite the bullet on a desk chair for your work space, this option on Amazon can’t be beat.

