A Complete Timeline of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Rumored Relationship

Rumors of a relationship between pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan have been circulating since late 2023, though neither star has confirmed anything yet.

Keoghan recently split from Alyson Kierans, a dental nurse and orthodontic therapist, with whom he shares a son named Brando born in August 2022. The couple broke up in July 2023 after two-and-a-half years together. A source told The Sun that the former couple are “determined to do the best for their son...They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head...As far as she's concerned, it's over.”

As for Carpenter, she was last romantically linked to Shawn Mendes in early 2023.

It was suspected that the Irish actor would make his first public appearance with Carpenter at the Golden Globes in January 2024, but they ended up walking separately. That doesn't mean they've stopped seeing each other. Here's Carpenter and Keoghan's complete relationship timeline so far.

September 20, 2023

Carpenter attended an advanced screening of Saltburn in New York City on September 20, but that doesn't mean she knew Keoghan. She was photographed posing with a fan and may have already been a fan of him herself.

September 28, 2023

Both were at Givenchy's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 at Paris Fashion Week on September 28. Though they were photographed separately, it's supposedly where they first met.

December 4, 2023

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Carpenter and Keoghan were seen on a “romantic dinner” in Brentwood, California.

January 7, 2024

It was suspected the new couple might attend the Golden Globes together. A source claimed in The Sun that the Eternals star gave Kierans a heads up about his planned relationship reveal.

“Barry thought it was best that Alyson was the first to know about him and Sabrina so she wouldn’t be hurt if she found out on social media,” the source alleged. “He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his ‘plus one’ at the Golden Globes. Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of Brando, and he has been open about his new relationship.”

But they were again photographed separately on the red carpet.

January 13, 2024

The pair were seen at Luna Luna, an interactive art museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 14.

“It definitely seemed like a date,” an eyewitness told People, adding they were “cute” together and “shared a little kiss.”

