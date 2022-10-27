‘Complete Surprise’: Lawyer, Ex-Wife Stunned by ‘Varsity Blues’ Mogul’s Suicide

Justin Rohrlich, Emily Shugerman
·4 min read
Brian Snyder/REUTERS
Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Those who knew Robert Flaxman, the wealthy real estate mogul who served a month in prison over the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, were shocked to learn the 66-year-old was found dead at his $16 million Malibu mansion last week.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office ruled the death a suicide.

In an email, Bill Weinreb, the lawyer who represented Flaxman in the college admissions case, said, “I can tell you that I was shocked and saddened by the news, which came as a complete surprise.”

Flaxman’s first wife, Laurie Henderson, was also stunned.

“When you think about it, nobody knows what people’s demons are,” Henderson told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “People do things for a reason [and] they don’t even know what the reason is.”

“I don’t know why he committed suicide,” she added. “I’ve been sick about it all day.”

Flaxman owned a $600-million real estate firm called Crown Realty & Development. He recently sold off several of his own multi-million-dollar homes, including a pair of $38-million Beverly Hills mansions and a $7.7 million home in Malibu, according to The Real Deal, which first reported Flaxman’s death.

Henderson, 64, recalled the man she met in college and married at age 21 as a “great guy” who graduated top of his class from chiropractic school in the early 1980s. Flaxman “probably could have touched anything and turned it into gold,” she said, adding that as a student he pulled in an extra $8,000 a week or so—roughly $26,000 today, adjusted for inflation—selling water softeners as a side hustle. He was also managing a large mall at the time, and became more invested in real estate as their relationship went on. “That was his passion from when I first met him,” Henderson told The Daily Beast.

After their divorce, Henderson said the two remained close for several years until her new husband became jealous and forced her to stop communicating with Flaxman altogether. In the ensuing period, Flaxman remarried and had two children and Henderson reconnected with Flaxman after divorcing her second husband. He eventually started partying and drinking more heavily, said Henderson, who by then had developed a warm friendship with her ex, and became known for hosting glittery events at his Beverly Hills homes, even dating a Playboy bunny. It was almost like his previous life—the chiropractic job, the comfortable marriage—was “erased,” Henderson said.

“I think he got into the cocktails a little too much, the drugs,” she said. “He got into that, and he kind of started liking that quite a bit. I think the money, combined with all that—there’s just no boundaries.”

Still, Henderson acknowledged, that’s what people do in Los Angeles. And, she said, “He might have partied, but he did that because he could afford to do that. But people that mattered to him, mattered to him. He truly cared about people.”

Henderson said Flaxman, who was by then divorced for the second time, asked her to marry him again, but she declined, explaining that she “loved him, but wasn’t in love with him.”

In 2019, Flaxman was charged with bribing a test proctor to inflate his daughter’s ACT scores—one of nearly 60 people charged in the high-profile cheating scandal, which sucked in stars like Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman, and fellow businessmen like investor Robert Zangrillo, who was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. Flaxman served one month in jail and paid $50,000 in fines. At the time, a spokesperson said Flaxman was “deeply remorseful” and “accepts the court’s determination of punishment as just.” (Flaxman was initially also charged for allegedly having paid a $250,000 bribe to get his older son into the University of California San Diego, but the charge was subsequently dropped.)

Henderson suggested the publicity around the scandal may have contributed to her ex-husband’s unhappiness.

“Every family has troubles,” she said. “But when you’re out there in the news, your troubles are going to be bigger than everybody else’s. And he didn’t really have a way to hide them anymore.”

Still, Henderson maintained that Flaxman had handled the situation with “grace,” and had not lost many close friends because of it. He was married for the third time less than two years after his sentencing, in May 2021, to a woman with whom he had a young son.

That’s what made Flaxman’s death all the more confusing to Henderson. “I can’t imagine him doing this to his son, his littlest son, unless he really felt that there was no way out,” she said.

Henderson said she was “saddened” by the thought that Flaxman may have struggled with where to find help.

“He’s smart in every other way, but why wasn’t he smart in this way?” she said. “I’ll never get it. I will never ever get it.”

“But I’ve already talked to him today,” she added. “‘I said, ‘If you’re listening, I’m really sorry.’ It just sucks. It really does.’”

Flaxman’s second wife and current partner did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Mogul Convicted in ‘Varsity Blues’ Scandal Kills Himself

    Nathan Klima/he Boston Globe via GettyA flamboyant real estate mogul who went to jail for a month in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal killed himself at his Malibu home last week.Robert Flaxman, 66, was one of dozens of well-heeled and celebrity parents caught in the federal investigation. He pleaded guilty to paying the scheme’s mastermind $75,000 to help his daughter cheat on the ACT college entrance test.“I can tell you that I was shocked and saddened by the news, which came as a

  • Millionaire real estate mogul charged in college admissions scandal dies by suicide

    Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead in his Malibu home by police

  • Beverly Hills real estate mogul sentenced in college admissions scandal dies by suicide

    Robert Flaxman, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring with William "Rick" Singer in the college admissions scandal, died in Malibu.

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Highest-paid NHL players of all-time

    Some of the biggest names in hockey today sit atop the list of the highest-paid NHL players of all-time.

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Four former water polo athletes file $5.5-million suit against Water Polo Canada

    OTTAWA — Four former members of the national water polo team have filed a $5.5-million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada. According to a statement of claim, the plaintiffs have asked for $1 million in damages for breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, breach of contract, and vicarious liability for physical, psychological and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and mental suffering. They're also asking for $4 million for past and future economic loss, special damages and $500,000 in punitive damag

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • B.C. government says it won't support 2030 Winter Olympics bid

    The B.C. government announced Thursday that it would not be supporting a bid to bring the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games back to the province, where four First Nations were hoping to host them. The province had been reviewing the Indigenous-led bid for more than a year but said in a statement it was worried that billions of dollars in direct costs would jeopardize its "ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now." The 2030 bid is being led by the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wa

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

    MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Toronto Maple Leafs give big to Port aux Basques in kind gesture and donation to Fiona relief fund

    Brian (Smokey) Osmond stands proudly in his kitchen, sporting blue and white from head to toe. Before he speaks he chokes up. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Osmond's favourite hockey team, sent a package of Leafs gear to his hometown of Port aux Basques this week to show support for the community hit hard last month by post-tropical storm Fiona. To Osmond, it means the world. "[Channel-Port aux Basques Mayor] Brian Button gave me that," Osmond said, pointing to his new sweater. "I lost everything I ha

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He