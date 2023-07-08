‘Complete shock’: Community reeling after tragic death of girl killed in horror crash

People arrive to lay flowers in tribute to the victims of a car crash outside The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road (Getty Images)

Locals have spoken of their grief and shock following the tragic death of Selena Lau who was killed when a Land Rover crashed through a school fence in Wimbledon.

Selena was killed and 15 others injured when a Land Rover smashed through a fence at The Study Prep School on Camp Road shortly before 10am on Thursday, ploughing into an outdoor end-of-term party.

Two people - an eight-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s - remained fighting for their lives in hospital on Friday.

Thomas Barlow, councillor for Wimbledon Village, speaking to the PA news agency at scene of the crash on Camp Road, said: “Everyone’s in complete shock that something like this could happen... and the fact that this happened on the last day of term which was clearly a happy day at school is horrendous.

"The whole village is in shock, a lot of the people had connections to this school."

Max Austin, councillor for Wimbledon, said his sister used to attend The Study Preparatory School.

"This is normally a very happy time here, everything is decorated for the tennis, the kids will get involved with it and the schools. There’s a sort of crude juxtaposition between the festive atmosphere here in Wimbledon and now this.

"My sister came to school here... this is a hyperlocal school and I think the people will come together."

Janice Howard, the past mayor of Merton, added: "I come here every week to walk, and I actually do a three-point turn here, so for me it’s quite inconceivable how this could’ve happened, it’s absolutely tragic."

Separately, her family released a statement, saying: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

Police confirmed the driver of the car - a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon - was on Friday released on bail. She had been arrested at the scene on Thursday, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A seven-month-old girl and the driver of the car were among others taken to hospital following the crash. Their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening.