Complete Observer-area high school football schedules for the 2023 season
Here are high school football schedules for teams in The Charlotte Observer’s coverage zone, which includes Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union counties.
A.L. BROWN
Aug. 18 at West Rowan
Aug. 25 Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 South Rowan
Sept. 15 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 22 Lake Norman
Sept. 29 at Cox Mill
Oct. 6 West Cabarrus
Oct. 13 South Iredell
Oct. 20 at Mooresville
Oct. 27 Concord
ARDREY KELL
Aug. 18 at Providence
Aug. 25 Weddington
Sept. 1 at Marvin Ridge
Sept. 8 Catawba Ridge (SC)
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at Cuthbertson
Sept. 29 Berry
Oct. 6 at Myers Park
Oct. 13 South Mecklenburg
Oct. 20 Olympic
Oct. 27 at Palisades
ASHBROOK
Aug. 18 Forest Hills
Aug. 25 TBD
Sept. 1 West Mecklenburg
Sept. 8 TBD
Sept. 15 Crest
Sept. 22 at Forestview
Sept. 29 North Gaston
Oct. 6 at Stuart Cramer
Oct. 13 at South Point
Oct. 20 TBD
Oct. 27 at Hunter Huss
BERRY
Aug. 18 East Mecklenburg
Aug. 25 Garinger
Sept. 1 at Hopewell
Sept. 8 at Rocky River
Sept. 15 at Palisades
Sept. 22 South Mecklenburg
Sept. 29 at Ardrey Kell
Oct. 6 TBD
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 Myers Park
Oct. 27 at Olympic
BESSEMER CITY
Aug. 18 at East Rutherford
Aug. 25 at North Gaston
Sept. 1 Avery County
Sept. 8 at Union Academy
Sept. 15 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Sept. 22 Highland Tech
Sept. 29 Burns
Oct. 6 at East Gaston
Oct. 13 at Shelby
Oct. 20 BYE
Oct. 27 Cherryville
BUTLER
Aug. 18 at Rolesville
Aug. 25 Richmond Senior
Sept. 1 at Langston Hughes (GA) in Newton High Showcase in Atlanta, 8
Sept. 8 Weddington
Sept. 15 Garinger
Sept. 22 Providence
Sept. 29 at East Mecklenburg
Oct. 6 at Rocky River
Oct. 13 at Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 20 BYE
Oct. 27 Independence
CANNON SCHOOL
Aug. 18 North Raleigh Christian
Aug. 25 at Hickory Hawks
Sept. 1 at Ravenscroft
Sept. 8 Providence Day
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 Charlotte Christian
Sept. 29 at Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 6 at Charlotte Latin
Oct. 13 Metrolina Christian
Oct. 20 at Christ School
Oct. 27 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
CAROLINA BEARCATS
Aug. 18 at Highland Tech
Aug. 25 at Southside Christian (SC)
Sept. 1 at Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 8 at Thomas Jefferson Classical
Sept. 15 at Buford (SC)
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 South Wake
Oct. 6 Sandhills Titans (SC)
Oct. 13 North Wake Saints
Oct. 20 at Hickory Hawks
Oct. 27 Wake Prep
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Aug. 18 at Sun Valley
Aug. 25 at Piedmont
Sept. 1 Mount Pleasant
Sept. 8 Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at Concord
Sept. 29 at South Rowan
Oct. 6 East Rowan
Oct. 13 at West Rowan
Oct. 20 Carson
Oct. 27 Northwest Cabarrus
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
Aug. 18 at South Mecklenburg
Aug. 25 Northern Durham
Sept. 1 at Providence Day
Sept. 8 Lake Norman
Sept. 14 at Providence
Sept. 22 Independence
Sept. 29 at Rocky River
Oct. 6 at Garinger
Oct. 13 Butler
Oct. 20 East Mecklenburg
Oct. 27 BYE
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
Aug. 19 vs. Myers Park (at Memorial Stadium), Noon
Aug. 25 at Catawba Ridge (SC)
Sept. 1 South Point
Sept. 8 at Calvary Day (GA)
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at Cannon School
Sept. 29 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 6 at Christ School
Oct. 13 Providence Day
Oct. 20 Charlotte Latin
Oct. 27 at Charlotte Country Day
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
Aug. 18 at Swain County
Aug. 25 at Community School of Davidson
Sept. 1 Cox Mill
Sept. 8 at North Cross (VA) (at Salem High Stadium)
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 Sun Valley
Sept. 29 Cannon School
Oct. 6 Providence Day
Oct. 13 at Charlotte Latin
Oct. 20 at Metrolina Christian
Oct. 27 Charlotte Christian
CHARLOTTE LATIN
Aug. 18 Mitchell
Aug. 25 at Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 1 at Metrolina Christian
Sept. 8 Winston-Salem Carver
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at St. Pauls
Sept. 29 at Covenant Day (at Matthews’ Sportsplex)
Oct. 6 Cannon School
Oct. 13 Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 20 at Charlotte Christian
Oct. 27 at Providence Day
CHERRYVILLE
Aug. 18 at Avery County
Aug. 25 West Lincoln
Sept. 1 Blacksburg (SC)
Sept. 8 at North Gaston
Sept. 15 at Shelby
Sept. 22 East Gaston
Sept. 29 BYE
Oct. 6 at Highland Tech
Oct. 13 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 20 Burns
Oct. 27 at Bessemer City
CHRIST THE KING
Aug. 18 BYE
Aug. 25 Union Academy
Sept. 1 at Lake Norman Charter
Sept. 8 at Bessemer City
Sept. 15 Winston-Salem Carver
Sept. 22 at Corvian Community Charter
Sept. 29 at Pine Lake Prep
Oct. 6 Mountain Island Charter
Oct. 13 Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 20 at Community School of Davidson
Oct. 27 Bishop McGuinness
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
Aug. 18 Hickory Hawks
Aug. 25 Charlotte Country Day
Sept. 1 Corvian Charter
Sept. 8 Forest Hills
Sept. 15 at Bishop McGuinness
Sept. 22 Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 29 Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 6 at Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 Christ the King
Oct. 27 at Pine Lake Prep
CONCORD
Aug. 18 Piedmont
Aug. 25 at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 1 Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at East Rowan
Sept. 22 Central Cabarrus
Sept. 29 at Carson
Oct. 6 South Rowan
Oct. 13 at Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 20 West Rowan
Oct. 27 at A.L. Brown
CORVIAN COMMUNITY CHARTER
Aug. 19 Covenant Day (Saturday)
Aug. 25 at East Gaston
Sept. 1 at Community School of Davidson
Sept. 8 at Garinger
Sept. 15 Winston-Salem Prep
Sept. 22 Christ the King
Sept. 29 Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 6 at Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 Pine Lake Prep
Oct. 27 Mountain Island Charter
COVENANT DAY
Aug. 19 at Corvian Charter
Aug. 25 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Sept. 1 SouthLake Christian
Sept. 8 at Metrolina Christian
Sept. 15 at Asheville Christian
Sept. 22 at Hickory Grove
Sept. 29 Charlotte Latin (at Matthews’ Sportsplex)
Oct. 6 Asheville School
Oct. 13 Orangewood Christian (FL)
Oct. 20 BYE
Oct. 27 High Point Christian
COX MILL
Aug. 17 at Weddington (in the Charlotte Kickoff)
Aug. 25 Kings Mountain
Sept. 1 at Charlotte Country Day
Sept. 8 Hickory
Sept. 15 at Mooresville
Sept. 22 at West Cabarrus
Sept. 29 A.L. Brown
Oct. 6 BYE
Oct. 13 Lake Norman
Oct. 20 at Hickory Ridge
Oct. 27 South Iredell
CUTHBERTSON
Aug. 18 at Parkwood
Aug. 25 Central Davidson
Sept. 1 at South Mecklenburg
Sept. 8 Palisades
Sept. 15 at South Caldwell
Sept. 22 Ardrey Kell
Sept. 29 Sun Valley
Oct. 6 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 13 at Porter Ridge
Oct. 20 at Weddington
Oct. 27 BYE
EAST GASTON
Aug. 18 North Gaston
Aug. 25 Corvian Charter
Sept. 1 at Stuart Cramer
Sept. 8 TBD
Sept. 15 TBD
Sept. 22 at Cherryville
Sept. 29 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 6 Bessemer City
Oct. 13 TBD
Oct. 20 Shelby
Oct. 27 at Highland Tech
EAST LINCOLN
Aug. 18 at Stuart Cramer
Aug. 25 at Forestview
Sept. 1 Lincolnton
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at Hickory
Sept. 22 Statesville
Sept. 29 at West Iredell
Oct. 6 Fred T. Foard
Oct. 13 St. Stephens
Oct. 20 North Iredell
Oct. 27 at North Lincoln
EAST MECKLENBURG
Aug. 18 at Berry
Aug. 25 at Palisades
Sept. 1 Parkwood
Sept. 8 Monroe
Sept. 14 Rocky River
Sept. 22 at Garinger
Sept. 29 Butler
Oct. 6 BYE
Oct. 13 at Independence
Oct. 20 at Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 27 Providence
FOREST HILLS
Aug. 18 at Ashbrook
Aug. 25 North Rowan
Sept. 1 Walkertown
Sept. 8 at Community School of Davidson
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at North Stanly
Sept. 29 at Monroe
Oct. 6 West Stanly
Oct. 13 Piedmont
Oct. 20 Parkwood
Oct. 27 at Anson County
FORESTVIEW
Aug. 18 Burns
Aug. 25 East Lincoln
Sept. 1 at Freedom
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at North Gaston
Sept. 22 Ashbrook
Sept. 29 at Kings Mountain
Oct. 6 Hunter Huss
Oct. 13 at Crest
Oct. 20 South Point
Oct. 27 at Stuart Cramer
GARINGER
Aug. 18 Hopewell
Aug. 25 at Berry
Sept. 1 at Harding
Sept. 8 Corvian Charter
Sept. 15 at Butler
Sept. 22 East Mecklenburg
Sept. 29 at Independence
Oct. 6 Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 Providence
Oct. 27 at Rocky River
HARDING
Aug. 18 at Brookland-Cayce (SC)
Aug. 25 at Ben L. Smith
Sept. 1 Garinger
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 Hopewell
Sept. 22 North Mecklenburg
Sept. 29 Julius Chambers (Location TBD)
Oct. 6 Mallard Creek
Oct. 13 at West Charlotte
Oct. 20 at Hough
Oct. 27 at West Mecklenburg
HICKORY GROVE
Aug. 18 at Wake Christian
Aug. 25 at Highland Tech
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 Mount Zion Christian
Sept. 15 SouthLake Christian
Sept. 22 Covenant Day
Sept. 29 at Grace Christian
Oct. 6 ALA-Johnston
Oct. 13 at Asheville Christian
Oct. 20 High Point Christian
Oct. 27 at Asheville School
HICKORY RIDGE
Aug. 18 at Jay M. Robinson
Aug. 25 Independence
Sept. 1 Porter Ridge
Sept. 8 at Julius Chambers
Sept. 15 A.L. Brown
Sept. 22 Mooresville
Sept. 29 at South Iredell
Oct. 6 at Lake Norman
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 Cox Mill
Oct. 27 at West Cabarrus
HIGHLAND TECH
Aug. 18 Carolina Bearcats
Aug. 25 Hickory Grove
Sept. 1 at Union Academy
Sept. 8 Winston-Salem Carver
Sept. 15 at Burns
Sept. 22 at Bessemer City
Sept. 29 Shelby
Oct. 6 Cherryville
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 27 East Gaston
HOPEWELL
Aug. 18 at Garinger
Aug. 25 Marvin Ridge
Sept. 1 Berry
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at Harding
Sept. 22 Mallard Creek
Sept. 29 West Charlotte
Oct. 6 at Julius Chambers
Oct. 13 at West Mecklenburg
Oct. 20 North Mecklenburg
Oct. 27 at Hough
HOUGH
Aug. 19 Byrnes (SC)
Aug. 25 at Myers Park
Sept. 1 at Dutch Fork (SC)
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at North Mecklenburg
Sept. 22 Julius Chambers
Sept. 29 at West Mecklenburg
Oct. 6 West Charlotte
Oct. 13 at Mallard Creek
Oct. 20 Harding
Oct. 27 Hopewell
HUNTER HUSS
Aug. 18 Draughn
Aug. 25 at Hibriten
Sept. 1 Providence
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 Kings Mountain
Sept. 22 South Point
Sept. 29 at Stuart Cramer
Oct. 6 at Forestview
Oct. 13 North Gaston
Oct. 20 at Crest
Oct. 27 Ashbrook
INDEPENDENCE
Aug. 19 vs. Richmond Senior at Memorial Stadium, 5:15
Aug. 25 Hickory Ridge
Sept. 1 at West Charlotte
Sept. 8 South Mecklenburg
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 29 Garinger
Oct. 6 at Providence
Oct. 13 East Mecklenburg
Oct. 20 Rocky River
Oct. 27 at Butler
JAY M. ROBINSON
Aug. 18 Hickory Ridge
Aug. 25 at West Cabarrus
Sept. 1 at Concord
Sept. 8 at Central Cabarrus
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 Carson
Sept. 29 at East Rowan
Oct. 6 West Rowan
Oct. 13 South Rowan
Oct. 20 Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 27 at Mount Pleasant
JULIUS CHAMBERS
Aug. 18 at Cardinal Gibbons
Aug. 25 BYE
Sept. 1 Glenn
Sept. 8 Hickory Ridge
Sept. 15 at West Mecklenburg
Sept. 22 at Hough
Sept. 29 Harding (Location TBD)
Oct. 6 Hopewell
Oct. 13 at North Mecklenburg
Oct. 20 West Charlotte
Oct. 27 Mallard Creek
LAKE NORMAN
Aug. 18 North Mecklenburg
Aug. 25 at Statesville
Sept. 1 at Asheville
Sept. 8 Marvin Ridge
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at A.L. Brown
Sept. 29 West Cabarrus
Oct. 6 Hickory Ridge
Oct. 13 at Cox Mill
Oct. 20 at South Iredell
Oct. 27 Mooresville
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Aug. 18 at SouthLake Christian
Aug. 25 at Winston-Salem Prep
Sept. 1 Christ the King
Sept. 8 Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at Albemarle
Sept. 29 Charlotte Stallions
Oct. 6 at North Stanly
Oct. 13 Union Academy
Oct. 20 South Stanly
Oct. 27 TBD
LINCOLNTON
Aug. 18 South Point
Aug. 25 at North Lincoln
Sept. 1 at East Lincoln
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 Bunker Hill
Sept. 22 at Newton Conover
Sept. 29 Bandys
Oct. 6 at West Caldwell
Oct. 13 East Burke
Oct. 20 Maiden
Oct. 27 at West Lincoln
MALLARD CREEK
Aug. 18 at Independence
Aug. 25 Buford Academy
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 Gaffney
Sept. 15 West Charlotte
Sept. 22 at Hopewell
Sept. 29 North Mecklenburg
Oct. 6 at Harding
Oct. 13 Hough
Oct. 20 at West Mecklenburg
Oct. 27 at Julius Chambers
MARVIN RIDGE
Aug. 18 Ronald Reagan
Aug. 25 at Hopewell
Sept. 1 Ardrey Kell
Sept. 8 at Lake Norman
Sept. 15 at Myers Park
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 Porter Ridge
Oct. 6 at Cuthbertson
Oct. 13 Palisades
Oct. 20 at Sun Valley
Oct. 27 Weddington
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
Aug. 18 at North Raleigh Christian
Aug. 25 at Corvian Charter
Sept. 1 Charlotte Latin
Sept. 8 Covenant Day
Sept. 15 at Asheville School
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 Ravenscroft
Oct. 6 at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Oct. 13 at Cannon School
Oct. 20 Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 27 Christ School
MONROE
Aug. 18 Central Davidson
Aug. 25 at West Charlotte
Sept. 1 at Rocky River
Sept. 8 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 15 Porter Ridge
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 Forest Hills
Oct. 6 Parkwood
Oct. 13 at Anson County
Oct. 20 at Piedmont
Oct. 27 West Stanly
MOORESVILLE
Aug. 18 at Davie County
Aug. 25 Ronald Reagan
Sept. 1 at West Rowan
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 Cox Mill
Sept. 22 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 29 Providence
Oct. 6 South Iredell
Oct. 13 at West Cabarrus
Oct. 20 A.L. Brown
Oct. 27 at Lake Norman
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
Aug. 18 Cabarrus Stallions
Aug. 25 Charlotte Latin
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 at SouthLake Christian
Sept. 15 Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 22 at Community School of Davidson
Sept. 29 Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 6 at Christ the King
Oct. 13 Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 20 at Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 27 at Corvian Charter
MOUNT PLEASANT
Aug. 18 Carson
Aug. 25 Concord
Sept. 1 at Central Cabarrus
Sept. 8 at Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 15 at West Stanly
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 South Stanly
Oct. 6 at Union Academy
Oct. 13 at Albemarle
Oct. 20 North Stanly
Oct. 27 Jay M. Robinson
MYERS PARK
Aug. 19 vs. Charlotte Christian (at Memorial Stadium)
Aug. 25 Hough
Sept. 1 at Sun Valley
Sept. 8 Richmond Senior
Sept. 14 Marvin Ridge (Thursday night)
Sept. 22 at Palisades
Sept. 29 BYE
Oct. 6 Ardrey Kell
Oct. 13 Olympic
Oct. 20 at Berry
Oct. 27 at South Mecklenburg
NORTH GASTON
Aug. 18 at East Gaston
Aug. 25 Bessemer City
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 Cherryville
Sept. 15 Forestview
Sept. 22 at Kings Mountain
Sept. 29 at Ashbrook
Oct. 6 Crest
Oct. 13 at Hunter Huss
Oct. 20 Stuart Cramer
Oct. 27 at South Point
NORTH IREDELL
Aug. 18 South Iredell
Aug. 25 at Starmount
Sept. 1 at Alexander Central
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 Fred T. Foard
Sept. 22 at St. Stephens
Sept. 29 at North Lincoln
Oct. 6 at Hickory
Oct. 13 Statesville
Oct. 20 at East Lincoln
Oct. 27 West Iredell
NORTH LINCOLN
Aug. 18 at West Lincoln
Aug. 25 at Lincolnton
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 East Rutherford
Sept. 15 at Statesville
Sept. 22 Hickory
Sept. 29 North Iredell
Oct. 6 St. Stephens
Oct. 13 at Fred T. Foard
Oct. 20 West Iredell
Oct. 27 East Lincoln
NORTH MECKLENBURG
Aug. 18 Lake Norman
Aug. 25 Olympic
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 at Palisades
Sept. 15 Hough
Sept. 22 at Harding
Sept. 29 at Mallard Creek
Oct. 6 West Mecklenburg
Oct. 13 Julius Chambers
Oct. 20 at Hopewell
Oct. 27 at West Charlotte
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Aug. 18 West Cabarrus
Aug. 25 at A.L. Brown
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 Mount Pleasant
Sept. 15 at South Rowan
Sept. 22 East Rowan
Sept. 29 at West Rowan
Oct. 6 Carson
Oct. 13 Concord
Oct. 20 at Jay M. Robinson
Oct. 27 at Central Cabarrus
OLYMPIC
Aug. 18 West Mecklenburg
Aug. 25 at North Mecklenburg
Sept. 1 West Cabarrus
Sept. 8 at Shelby
Sept. 14 at South Mecklenburg
Sept. 22 at Lord Botetourt (VA)
Sept. 29 BYE
Oct. 6 Palisades
Oct. 13 at Myers Park
Oct. 20 at Ardrey Kell
Oct. 27 Berry
PALISADES
Aug. 18 West Charlotte
Aug. 25 East Mecklenburg
Sept. 1 at Indian Land
Sept. 8 at Cuthbertson
Sept. 15 Berry
Sept. 22 Myers Park
Sept. 29 at South Mecklenburg
Oct. 6 at Olympic
Oct. 13 at Marvin Ridge
Oct. 20 BYE
Oct. 27 Ardrey Kell
PARKWOOD
Aug. 18 Cuthbertson
Aug. 25 Central Pageland
Sept. 1 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 8 at Sun Valley
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 Eastern Randolph
Sept. 29 Anson County
Oct. 6 at Monroe
Oct. 13 West Stanly
Oct. 20 at Forest Hills
Oct. 27\u0009 at Piedmont
PIEDMONT
Aug. 18 at Concord
Aug. 25 Central Cabarrus
Sept. 1 at Carson
Sept. 8 at South Iredell
Sept. 15 Montgomery Central
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 at West Stanly
Oct. 6 Anson County
Oct. 13 at Forest Hills
Oct. 20 Monroe
Oct. 27 Parkwood
PINE LAKE PREP
Aug. 18 BYE
Aug. 25 SouthLake Christian
Sept. 1 Carolina Bearcats
Sept. 8 at Lake Norman Charter
Sept. 15 at Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 22 Winston-Salem Prep
Sept. 29 Christ the King
Oct. 6 at Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 13 Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 20 at Corvian Charter
Oct. 27 Community School of Davidson
PORTER RIDGE
Aug. 18 Rocky River
Aug. 25 at South Iredell
Sept. 1 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 8 at West Cabarrus
Sept. 15 at Monroe
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 6 Weddington
Oct. 13 Cuthbertson
Oct. 20 South Mecklenburg
Oct. 27 at Sun Valley
PROVIDENCE
Aug. 18 Ardrey Kell
Aug. 25 South Mecklenburg
Sept. 1 at Hunter Huss
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 22 at Butler
Sept. 29 at Mooresville
Oct. 6 Independence
Oct. 13 Rocky River
Oct. 20 at Garinger
Oct. 27 at East Mecklenburg
PROVIDENCE DAY
Aug. 19 vs. Northwestern (SC) in Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 25 at Asheville High
Sept. 1 Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 8 at Cannon School
Sept. 15 BYE
Sept. 22 at Christ School
Sept. 29 North Raleigh Christian
Oct. 6 at Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 13 at Charlotte Christian
Oct. 20 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 27 Charlotte Latin
ROCKY RIVER
Aug. 18 at Porter Ridge
Aug. 25 at West Mecklenburg
Sept. 1 Monroe
Sept. 8 Berry
Sept. 15 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 6 Butler
Oct. 13 at Providence
Oct. 20 at Independence
Oct. 27 Garinger
SOUTH IREDELL
Aug. 18 at North Iredell
Aug. 25 Porter Ridge
Sept. 1 at Statesville
Sept. 8 Piedmont
Sept. 15 West Cabarrus
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 Hickory Ridge
Oct. 6 at Mooresville
Oct. 13 at A.L. Brown
Oct. 20 Lake Norman
Oct. 27 at Cox Mill
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
Aug. 18 Lake Norman Charter
Aug. 25 at Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 1 at Covenant Day
Sept. 8 Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 15 at Hickory Grove
Sept. 22 at High Point Christian
Sept. 29 Trinity Christian
Oct. 6 John Paul II Catholic
Oct. 13 BYE
Oct. 20 at Asheville School
Oct. 27 Asheville Christian
SOUTH MECKLENBURG
Aug. 18 Charlotte Catholic
Aug. 25 at Providence
Sept. 1 Cuthbertson
Sept. 8 at Independence
Sept. 14 Olympic
Sept. 22 at Berry
Sept. 29 Palisades
Oct. 6 BYE
Oct. 13 at Ardrey Kell
Oct. 20 at Porter Ridge
Oct. 27 Myers Park
SOUTH POINT
Aug. 18 at Lincolnton
Aug. 25 BYE
Sept. 1 at Charlotte Christian
Sept. 8 at Hibriten
Sept. 15 Stuart Cramer
Sept. 22 at Hunter Huss
Sept. 29 at Crest
Oct. 6 Kings Mountain
Oct. 13 Ashbrook
Oct. 20 at Forestview
Oct. 27 North Gaston
STATESVILLE
Aug. 18 Alexander Central
Aug. 25 Lake Norman
Sept. 1 South Iredell
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 North Lincoln
Sept. 22 at East Lincoln
Sept. 29 Fred T. Foard
Oct. 6 West Iredell
Oct. 13 at North Iredell
Oct. 20 at St. Stephen’s
Oct. 27 Hickory
STUART CRAMER
Aug. 18 East Lincoln
Aug. 25 at Chase
Sept. 1 East Gaston
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at South Point
Sept. 22 at Crest
Sept. 29 Hunter Huss
Oct. 6 Ashbrook
Oct. 13 at Kings Mountain
Oct. 20 at North Gaston
Oct. 27 Forestview
SUN VALLEY
Aug. 18 Central Cabarrus
Aug. 25 at Anson County
Sept. 1 Myers Park
Sept. 8 Parkwood
Sept. 15 Alexander Central
Sept. 22 at Charlotte Country Day
Sept. 29 at Cuthbertson
Oct. 6 BYE
Oct. 13 at Weddington
Oct. 20 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 27 Porter Ridge
UNION ACADEMY
Aug. 18 Wake Prep Academy
Aug. 25 at Christ the King
Sept. 1 Highland Tech
Sept. 8 Bessemer City
Sept. 15 at Trinity
Sept. 22 BYE
Sept. 29 North Stanly
Oct. 6 Mount Pleasant
Oct. 13 at Lake Norman Charter
Oct. 20 at Albemarle
Oct. 27 South Stanly
WEDDINGTON
Aug. 17 Cox Mill (Charlotte Kickoff Classic)
Aug. 25 at Ardrey Kell
Sept. 1 West Forsyth
Sept. 8 at Butler
Sept. 15 Chapel Hill
Sept. 22 at Dutch Fork (SC)
Sept. 29 BYE
Oct. 6 at Porter Ridge
Oct. 13 Sun Valley
Oct. 20 Cuthbertson
Oct. 27 at Marvin Ridge
WEST CABARRUS
Aug. 18 at Northwest Cabarrus
Aug. 25 Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 1 at Olympic
Sept. 8 Porter Ridge
Sept. 15 at South Iredell
Sept. 22 Cox Mill
Sept. 29 at Lake Norman
Oct. 6 at A.L. Brown
Oct. 13 Mooresville
Oct. 20 BYE
Oct. 27 Hickory Ridge
WEST CHARLOTTE
Aug. 18 at Palisades
Aug. 25 Monroe
Sept. 1 Independence
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at Mallard Creek
Sept. 22 West Mecklenburg
Sept. 29 at Hopewell
Oct. 6 at Hough
Oct. 13 Harding
Oct. 20 at Julius Chambers
Oct. 27 North Mecklenburg
WEST IREDELL
Aug. 18 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Aug. 25 West Caldwell
Sept. 1 BYE
Sept. 8 at West Wilkes
Sept. 15 St. Stephens
Sept. 22 at Fred T. Foard
Sept. 29 East Lincoln
Oct. 6 at Statesville
Oct. 13 Hickory
Oct. 20 at North Lincoln
Oct. 27 at North Iredell
WEST LINCOLN
Aug. 18 North Lincoln
Aug. 25 at Cherryville
Sept. 1 Fred T. Foard
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at Bandys
Sept. 22 Maiden
Sept. 29 at Bunker Hill
Oct. 6 at Newton Conover
Oct. 13 West Caldwell
Oct. 20 at East Burke
Oct. 27 Lincolnton
WEST MECKLENBURG
Aug. 18 at Olympic
Aug. 25 Rocky River
Sept. 1 at Ashbrook
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 Julius Chambers
Sept. 22 at West Charlotte
Sept. 29 Hough
Oct. 6 at North Mecklenburg
Oct. 13 Hopewell
Oct. 20 Mallard Creek
Oct. 27 Harding