Complete Observer-area high school football schedules for the 2023 season

Jay Edwards, Langston Wertz Jr.
·19 min read

Here are high school football schedules for teams in The Charlotte Observer’s coverage zone, which includes Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union counties.

A.L. BROWN

Aug. 18 at West Rowan

Aug. 25 Northwest Cabarrus

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 South Rowan

Sept. 15 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 22 Lake Norman

Sept. 29 at Cox Mill

Oct. 6 West Cabarrus

Oct. 13 South Iredell

Oct. 20 at Mooresville

Oct. 27 Concord

ARDREY KELL

Aug. 18 at Providence

Aug. 25 Weddington

Sept. 1 at Marvin Ridge

Sept. 8 Catawba Ridge (SC)

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at Cuthbertson

Sept. 29 Berry

Oct. 6 at Myers Park

Oct. 13 South Mecklenburg

Oct. 20 Olympic

Oct. 27 at Palisades

ASHBROOK

Aug. 18 Forest Hills

Aug. 25 TBD

Sept. 1 West Mecklenburg

Sept. 8 TBD

Sept. 15 Crest

Sept. 22 at Forestview

Sept. 29 North Gaston

Oct. 6 at Stuart Cramer

Oct. 13 at South Point

Oct. 20 TBD

Oct. 27 at Hunter Huss

BERRY

Aug. 18 East Mecklenburg

Aug. 25 Garinger

Sept. 1 at Hopewell

Sept. 8 at Rocky River

Sept. 15 at Palisades

Sept. 22 South Mecklenburg

Sept. 29 at Ardrey Kell

Oct. 6 TBD

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 Myers Park

Oct. 27 at Olympic

BESSEMER CITY

Aug. 18 at East Rutherford

Aug. 25 at North Gaston

Sept. 1 Avery County

Sept. 8 at Union Academy

Sept. 15 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Sept. 22 Highland Tech

Sept. 29 Burns

Oct. 6 at East Gaston

Oct. 13 at Shelby

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 Cherryville

BUTLER

Aug. 18 at Rolesville

Aug. 25 Richmond Senior

Sept. 1 at Langston Hughes (GA) in Newton High Showcase in Atlanta, 8

Sept. 8 Weddington

Sept. 15 Garinger

Sept. 22 Providence

Sept. 29 at East Mecklenburg

Oct. 6 at Rocky River

Oct. 13 at Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 Independence

CANNON SCHOOL

Aug. 18 North Raleigh Christian

Aug. 25 at Hickory Hawks

Sept. 1 at Ravenscroft

Sept. 8 Providence Day

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 Charlotte Christian

Sept. 29 at Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 6 at Charlotte Latin

Oct. 13 Metrolina Christian

Oct. 20 at Christ School

Oct. 27 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

CAROLINA BEARCATS

Aug. 18 at Highland Tech

Aug. 25 at Southside Christian (SC)

Sept. 1 at Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 8 at Thomas Jefferson Classical

Sept. 15 at Buford (SC)

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 South Wake

Oct. 6 Sandhills Titans (SC)

Oct. 13 North Wake Saints

Oct. 20 at Hickory Hawks

Oct. 27 Wake Prep

CENTRAL CABARRUS

Aug. 18 at Sun Valley

Aug. 25 at Piedmont

Sept. 1 Mount Pleasant

Sept. 8 Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at Concord

Sept. 29 at South Rowan

Oct. 6 East Rowan

Oct. 13 at West Rowan

Oct. 20 Carson

Oct. 27 Northwest Cabarrus

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

Aug. 18 at South Mecklenburg

Aug. 25 Northern Durham

Sept. 1 at Providence Day

Sept. 8 Lake Norman

Sept. 14 at Providence

Sept. 22 Independence

Sept. 29 at Rocky River

Oct. 6 at Garinger

Oct. 13 Butler

Oct. 20 East Mecklenburg

Oct. 27 BYE

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

Aug. 19 vs. Myers Park (at Memorial Stadium), Noon

Aug. 25 at Catawba Ridge (SC)

Sept. 1 South Point

Sept. 8 at Calvary Day (GA)

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at Cannon School

Sept. 29 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 6 at Christ School

Oct. 13 Providence Day

Oct. 20 Charlotte Latin

Oct. 27 at Charlotte Country Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

Aug. 18 at Swain County

Aug. 25 at Community School of Davidson

Sept. 1 Cox Mill

Sept. 8 at North Cross (VA) (at Salem High Stadium)

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 Sun Valley

Sept. 29 Cannon School

Oct. 6 Providence Day

Oct. 13 at Charlotte Latin

Oct. 20 at Metrolina Christian

Oct. 27 Charlotte Christian

CHARLOTTE LATIN

Aug. 18 Mitchell

Aug. 25 at Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 1 at Metrolina Christian

Sept. 8 Winston-Salem Carver

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at St. Pauls

Sept. 29 at Covenant Day (at Matthews’ Sportsplex)

Oct. 6 Cannon School

Oct. 13 Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 20 at Charlotte Christian

Oct. 27 at Providence Day

CHERRYVILLE

Aug. 18 at Avery County

Aug. 25 West Lincoln

Sept. 1 Blacksburg (SC)

Sept. 8 at North Gaston

Sept. 15 at Shelby

Sept. 22 East Gaston

Sept. 29 BYE

Oct. 6 at Highland Tech

Oct. 13 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 20 Burns

Oct. 27 at Bessemer City

CHRIST THE KING

Aug. 18 BYE

Aug. 25 Union Academy

Sept. 1 at Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 8 at Bessemer City

Sept. 15 Winston-Salem Carver

Sept. 22 at Corvian Community Charter

Sept. 29 at Pine Lake Prep

Oct. 6 Mountain Island Charter

Oct. 13 Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 20 at Community School of Davidson

Oct. 27 Bishop McGuinness

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

Aug. 18 Hickory Hawks

Aug. 25 Charlotte Country Day

Sept. 1 Corvian Charter

Sept. 8 Forest Hills

Sept. 15 at Bishop McGuinness

Sept. 22 Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 29 Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 6 at Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 Christ the King

Oct. 27 at Pine Lake Prep

CONCORD

Aug. 18 Piedmont

Aug. 25 at Mount Pleasant

Sept. 1 Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at East Rowan

Sept. 22 Central Cabarrus

Sept. 29 at Carson

Oct. 6 South Rowan

Oct. 13 at Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 20 West Rowan

Oct. 27 at A.L. Brown

CORVIAN COMMUNITY CHARTER

Aug. 19 Covenant Day (Saturday)

Aug. 25 at East Gaston

Sept. 1 at Community School of Davidson

Sept. 8 at Garinger

Sept. 15 Winston-Salem Prep

Sept. 22 Christ the King

Sept. 29 Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 6 at Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 Pine Lake Prep

Oct. 27 Mountain Island Charter

COVENANT DAY

Aug. 19 at Corvian Charter

Aug. 25 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Sept. 1 SouthLake Christian

Sept. 8 at Metrolina Christian

Sept. 15 at Asheville Christian

Sept. 22 at Hickory Grove

Sept. 29 Charlotte Latin (at Matthews’ Sportsplex)

Oct. 6 Asheville School

Oct. 13 Orangewood Christian (FL)

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 High Point Christian

COX MILL

Aug. 17 at Weddington (in the Charlotte Kickoff)

Aug. 25 Kings Mountain

Sept. 1 at Charlotte Country Day

Sept. 8 Hickory

Sept. 15 at Mooresville

Sept. 22 at West Cabarrus

Sept. 29 A.L. Brown

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 Lake Norman

Oct. 20 at Hickory Ridge

Oct. 27 South Iredell

CUTHBERTSON

Aug. 18 at Parkwood

Aug. 25 Central Davidson

Sept. 1 at South Mecklenburg

Sept. 8 Palisades

Sept. 15 at South Caldwell

Sept. 22 Ardrey Kell

Sept. 29 Sun Valley

Oct. 6 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 13 at Porter Ridge

Oct. 20 at Weddington

Oct. 27 BYE

EAST GASTON

Aug. 18 North Gaston

Aug. 25 Corvian Charter

Sept. 1 at Stuart Cramer

Sept. 8 TBD

Sept. 15 TBD

Sept. 22 at Cherryville

Sept. 29 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 6 Bessemer City

Oct. 13 TBD

Oct. 20 Shelby

Oct. 27 at Highland Tech

EAST LINCOLN

Aug. 18 at Stuart Cramer

Aug. 25 at Forestview

Sept. 1 Lincolnton

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at Hickory

Sept. 22 Statesville

Sept. 29 at West Iredell

Oct. 6 Fred T. Foard

Oct. 13 St. Stephens

Oct. 20 North Iredell

Oct. 27 at North Lincoln

EAST MECKLENBURG

Aug. 18 at Berry

Aug. 25 at Palisades

Sept. 1 Parkwood

Sept. 8 Monroe

Sept. 14 Rocky River

Sept. 22 at Garinger

Sept. 29 Butler

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 at Independence

Oct. 20 at Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 27 Providence

FOREST HILLS

Aug. 18 at Ashbrook

Aug. 25 North Rowan

Sept. 1 Walkertown

Sept. 8 at Community School of Davidson

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at North Stanly

Sept. 29 at Monroe

Oct. 6 West Stanly

Oct. 13 Piedmont

Oct. 20 Parkwood

Oct. 27 at Anson County

FORESTVIEW

Aug. 18 Burns

Aug. 25 East Lincoln

Sept. 1 at Freedom

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at North Gaston

Sept. 22 Ashbrook

Sept. 29 at Kings Mountain

Oct. 6 Hunter Huss

Oct. 13 at Crest

Oct. 20 South Point

Oct. 27 at Stuart Cramer

GARINGER

Aug. 18 Hopewell

Aug. 25 at Berry

Sept. 1 at Harding

Sept. 8 Corvian Charter

Sept. 15 at Butler

Sept. 22 East Mecklenburg

Sept. 29 at Independence

Oct. 6 Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 Providence

Oct. 27 at Rocky River

HARDING

Aug. 18 at Brookland-Cayce (SC)

Aug. 25 at Ben L. Smith

Sept. 1 Garinger

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 Hopewell

Sept. 22 North Mecklenburg

Sept. 29 Julius Chambers (Location TBD)

Oct. 6 Mallard Creek

Oct. 13 at West Charlotte

Oct. 20 at Hough

Oct. 27 at West Mecklenburg

HICKORY GROVE

Aug. 18 at Wake Christian

Aug. 25 at Highland Tech

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 Mount Zion Christian

Sept. 15 SouthLake Christian

Sept. 22 Covenant Day

Sept. 29 at Grace Christian

Oct. 6 ALA-Johnston

Oct. 13 at Asheville Christian

Oct. 20 High Point Christian

Oct. 27 at Asheville School

HICKORY RIDGE

Aug. 18 at Jay M. Robinson

Aug. 25 Independence

Sept. 1 Porter Ridge

Sept. 8 at Julius Chambers

Sept. 15 A.L. Brown

Sept. 22 Mooresville

Sept. 29 at South Iredell

Oct. 6 at Lake Norman

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 Cox Mill

Oct. 27 at West Cabarrus

HIGHLAND TECH

Aug. 18 Carolina Bearcats

Aug. 25 Hickory Grove

Sept. 1 at Union Academy

Sept. 8 Winston-Salem Carver

Sept. 15 at Burns

Sept. 22 at Bessemer City

Sept. 29 Shelby

Oct. 6 Cherryville

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 27 East Gaston

HOPEWELL

Aug. 18 at Garinger

Aug. 25 Marvin Ridge

Sept. 1 Berry

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at Harding

Sept. 22 Mallard Creek

Sept. 29 West Charlotte

Oct. 6 at Julius Chambers

Oct. 13 at West Mecklenburg

Oct. 20 North Mecklenburg

Oct. 27 at Hough

HOUGH

Aug. 19 Byrnes (SC)

Aug. 25 at Myers Park

Sept. 1 at Dutch Fork (SC)

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at North Mecklenburg

Sept. 22 Julius Chambers

Sept. 29 at West Mecklenburg

Oct. 6 West Charlotte

Oct. 13 at Mallard Creek

Oct. 20 Harding

Oct. 27 Hopewell

HUNTER HUSS

Aug. 18 Draughn

Aug. 25 at Hibriten

Sept. 1 Providence

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 Kings Mountain

Sept. 22 South Point

Sept. 29 at Stuart Cramer

Oct. 6 at Forestview

Oct. 13 North Gaston

Oct. 20 at Crest

Oct. 27 Ashbrook

INDEPENDENCE

Aug. 19 vs. Richmond Senior at Memorial Stadium, 5:15

Aug. 25 Hickory Ridge

Sept. 1 at West Charlotte

Sept. 8 South Mecklenburg

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 29 Garinger

Oct. 6 at Providence

Oct. 13 East Mecklenburg

Oct. 20 Rocky River

Oct. 27 at Butler

JAY M. ROBINSON

Aug. 18 Hickory Ridge

Aug. 25 at West Cabarrus

Sept. 1 at Concord

Sept. 8 at Central Cabarrus

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 Carson

Sept. 29 at East Rowan

Oct. 6 West Rowan

Oct. 13 South Rowan

Oct. 20 Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 27 at Mount Pleasant

JULIUS CHAMBERS

Aug. 18 at Cardinal Gibbons

Aug. 25 BYE

Sept. 1 Glenn

Sept. 8 Hickory Ridge

Sept. 15 at West Mecklenburg

Sept. 22 at Hough

Sept. 29 Harding (Location TBD)

Oct. 6 Hopewell

Oct. 13 at North Mecklenburg

Oct. 20 West Charlotte

Oct. 27 Mallard Creek

LAKE NORMAN

Aug. 18 North Mecklenburg

Aug. 25 at Statesville

Sept. 1 at Asheville

Sept. 8 Marvin Ridge

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at A.L. Brown

Sept. 29 West Cabarrus

Oct. 6 Hickory Ridge

Oct. 13 at Cox Mill

Oct. 20 at South Iredell

Oct. 27 Mooresville

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

Aug. 18 at SouthLake Christian

Aug. 25 at Winston-Salem Prep

Sept. 1 Christ the King

Sept. 8 Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at Albemarle

Sept. 29 Charlotte Stallions

Oct. 6 at North Stanly

Oct. 13 Union Academy

Oct. 20 South Stanly

Oct. 27 TBD

LINCOLNTON

Aug. 18 South Point

Aug. 25 at North Lincoln

Sept. 1 at East Lincoln

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 Bunker Hill

Sept. 22 at Newton Conover

Sept. 29 Bandys

Oct. 6 at West Caldwell

Oct. 13 East Burke

Oct. 20 Maiden

Oct. 27 at West Lincoln

MALLARD CREEK

Aug. 18 at Independence

Aug. 25 Buford Academy

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 Gaffney

Sept. 15 West Charlotte

Sept. 22 at Hopewell

Sept. 29 North Mecklenburg

Oct. 6 at Harding

Oct. 13 Hough

Oct. 20 at West Mecklenburg

Oct. 27 at Julius Chambers

MARVIN RIDGE

Aug. 18 Ronald Reagan

Aug. 25 at Hopewell

Sept. 1 Ardrey Kell

Sept. 8 at Lake Norman

Sept. 15 at Myers Park

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 Porter Ridge

Oct. 6 at Cuthbertson

Oct. 13 Palisades

Oct. 20 at Sun Valley

Oct. 27 Weddington

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

Aug. 18 at North Raleigh Christian

Aug. 25 at Corvian Charter

Sept. 1 Charlotte Latin

Sept. 8 Covenant Day

Sept. 15 at Asheville School

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 Ravenscroft

Oct. 6 at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Oct. 13 at Cannon School

Oct. 20 Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 27 Christ School

MONROE

Aug. 18 Central Davidson

Aug. 25 at West Charlotte

Sept. 1 at Rocky River

Sept. 8 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 15 Porter Ridge

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 Forest Hills

Oct. 6 Parkwood

Oct. 13 at Anson County

Oct. 20 at Piedmont

Oct. 27 West Stanly

MOORESVILLE

Aug. 18 at Davie County

Aug. 25 Ronald Reagan

Sept. 1 at West Rowan

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 Cox Mill

Sept. 22 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 29 Providence

Oct. 6 South Iredell

Oct. 13 at West Cabarrus

Oct. 20 A.L. Brown

Oct. 27 at Lake Norman

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER

Aug. 18 Cabarrus Stallions

Aug. 25 Charlotte Latin

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 at SouthLake Christian

Sept. 15 Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 22 at Community School of Davidson

Sept. 29 Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 6 at Christ the King

Oct. 13 Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 20 at Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 27 at Corvian Charter

MOUNT PLEASANT

Aug. 18 Carson

Aug. 25 Concord

Sept. 1 at Central Cabarrus

Sept. 8 at Northwest Cabarrus

Sept. 15 at West Stanly

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 South Stanly

Oct. 6 at Union Academy

Oct. 13 at Albemarle

Oct. 20 North Stanly

Oct. 27 Jay M. Robinson

MYERS PARK

Aug. 19 vs. Charlotte Christian (at Memorial Stadium)

Aug. 25 Hough

Sept. 1 at Sun Valley

Sept. 8 Richmond Senior

Sept. 14 Marvin Ridge (Thursday night)

Sept. 22 at Palisades

Sept. 29 BYE

Oct. 6 Ardrey Kell

Oct. 13 Olympic

Oct. 20 at Berry

Oct. 27 at South Mecklenburg

NORTH GASTON

Aug. 18 at East Gaston

Aug. 25 Bessemer City

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 Cherryville

Sept. 15 Forestview

Sept. 22 at Kings Mountain

Sept. 29 at Ashbrook

Oct. 6 Crest

Oct. 13 at Hunter Huss

Oct. 20 Stuart Cramer

Oct. 27 at South Point

NORTH IREDELL

Aug. 18 South Iredell

Aug. 25 at Starmount

Sept. 1 at Alexander Central

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 Fred T. Foard

Sept. 22 at St. Stephens

Sept. 29 at North Lincoln

Oct. 6 at Hickory

Oct. 13 Statesville

Oct. 20 at East Lincoln

Oct. 27 West Iredell

NORTH LINCOLN

Aug. 18 at West Lincoln

Aug. 25 at Lincolnton

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 East Rutherford

Sept. 15 at Statesville

Sept. 22 Hickory

Sept. 29 North Iredell

Oct. 6 St. Stephens

Oct. 13 at Fred T. Foard

Oct. 20 West Iredell

Oct. 27 East Lincoln

NORTH MECKLENBURG

Aug. 18 Lake Norman

Aug. 25 Olympic

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 at Palisades

Sept. 15 Hough

Sept. 22 at Harding

Sept. 29 at Mallard Creek

Oct. 6 West Mecklenburg

Oct. 13 Julius Chambers

Oct. 20 at Hopewell

Oct. 27 at West Charlotte

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

Aug. 18 West Cabarrus

Aug. 25 at A.L. Brown

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 Mount Pleasant

Sept. 15 at South Rowan

Sept. 22 East Rowan

Sept. 29 at West Rowan

Oct. 6 Carson

Oct. 13 Concord

Oct. 20 at Jay M. Robinson

Oct. 27 at Central Cabarrus

OLYMPIC

Aug. 18 West Mecklenburg

Aug. 25 at North Mecklenburg

Sept. 1 West Cabarrus

Sept. 8 at Shelby

Sept. 14 at South Mecklenburg

Sept. 22 at Lord Botetourt (VA)

Sept. 29 BYE

Oct. 6 Palisades

Oct. 13 at Myers Park

Oct. 20 at Ardrey Kell

Oct. 27 Berry

PALISADES

Aug. 18 West Charlotte

Aug. 25 East Mecklenburg

Sept. 1 at Indian Land

Sept. 8 at Cuthbertson

Sept. 15 Berry

Sept. 22 Myers Park

Sept. 29 at South Mecklenburg

Oct. 6 at Olympic

Oct. 13 at Marvin Ridge

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 Ardrey Kell

PARKWOOD

Aug. 18 Cuthbertson

Aug. 25 Central Pageland

Sept. 1 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 8 at Sun Valley

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 Eastern Randolph

Sept. 29 Anson County

Oct. 6 at Monroe

Oct. 13 West Stanly

Oct. 20 at Forest Hills

Oct. 27\u0009 at Piedmont

PIEDMONT

Aug. 18 at Concord

Aug. 25 Central Cabarrus

Sept. 1 at Carson

Sept. 8 at South Iredell

Sept. 15 Montgomery Central

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 at West Stanly

Oct. 6 Anson County

Oct. 13 at Forest Hills

Oct. 20 Monroe

Oct. 27 Parkwood

PINE LAKE PREP

Aug. 18 BYE

Aug. 25 SouthLake Christian

Sept. 1 Carolina Bearcats

Sept. 8 at Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 15 at Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 22 Winston-Salem Prep

Sept. 29 Christ the King

Oct. 6 at Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 13 Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 20 at Corvian Charter

Oct. 27 Community School of Davidson

PORTER RIDGE

Aug. 18 Rocky River

Aug. 25 at South Iredell

Sept. 1 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 8 at West Cabarrus

Sept. 15 at Monroe

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 6 Weddington

Oct. 13 Cuthbertson

Oct. 20 South Mecklenburg

Oct. 27 at Sun Valley

PROVIDENCE

Aug. 18 Ardrey Kell

Aug. 25 South Mecklenburg

Sept. 1 at Hunter Huss

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 22 at Butler

Sept. 29 at Mooresville

Oct. 6 Independence

Oct. 13 Rocky River

Oct. 20 at Garinger

Oct. 27 at East Mecklenburg

PROVIDENCE DAY

Aug. 19 vs. Northwestern (SC) in Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 25 at Asheville High

Sept. 1 Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 8 at Cannon School

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at Christ School

Sept. 29 North Raleigh Christian

Oct. 6 at Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 13 at Charlotte Christian

Oct. 20 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 27 Charlotte Latin

ROCKY RIVER

Aug. 18 at Porter Ridge

Aug. 25 at West Mecklenburg

Sept. 1 Monroe

Sept. 8 Berry

Sept. 15 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 6 Butler

Oct. 13 at Providence

Oct. 20 at Independence

Oct. 27 Garinger

SOUTH IREDELL

Aug. 18 at North Iredell

Aug. 25 Porter Ridge

Sept. 1 at Statesville

Sept. 8 Piedmont

Sept. 15 West Cabarrus

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 Hickory Ridge

Oct. 6 at Mooresville

Oct. 13 at A.L. Brown

Oct. 20 Lake Norman

Oct. 27 at Cox Mill

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

Aug. 18 Lake Norman Charter

Aug. 25 at Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 1 at Covenant Day

Sept. 8 Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 15 at Hickory Grove

Sept. 22 at High Point Christian

Sept. 29 Trinity Christian

Oct. 6 John Paul II Catholic

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 at Asheville School

Oct. 27 Asheville Christian

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

Aug. 18 Charlotte Catholic

Aug. 25 at Providence

Sept. 1 Cuthbertson

Sept. 8 at Independence

Sept. 14 Olympic

Sept. 22 at Berry

Sept. 29 Palisades

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 at Ardrey Kell

Oct. 20 at Porter Ridge

Oct. 27 Myers Park

SOUTH POINT

Aug. 18 at Lincolnton

Aug. 25 BYE

Sept. 1 at Charlotte Christian

Sept. 8 at Hibriten

Sept. 15 Stuart Cramer

Sept. 22 at Hunter Huss

Sept. 29 at Crest

Oct. 6 Kings Mountain

Oct. 13 Ashbrook

Oct. 20 at Forestview

Oct. 27 North Gaston

STATESVILLE

Aug. 18 Alexander Central

Aug. 25 Lake Norman

Sept. 1 South Iredell

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 North Lincoln

Sept. 22 at East Lincoln

Sept. 29 Fred T. Foard

Oct. 6 West Iredell

Oct. 13 at North Iredell

Oct. 20 at St. Stephen’s

Oct. 27 Hickory

STUART CRAMER

Aug. 18 East Lincoln

Aug. 25 at Chase

Sept. 1 East Gaston

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at South Point

Sept. 22 at Crest

Sept. 29 Hunter Huss

Oct. 6 Ashbrook

Oct. 13 at Kings Mountain

Oct. 20 at North Gaston

Oct. 27 Forestview

SUN VALLEY

Aug. 18 Central Cabarrus

Aug. 25 at Anson County

Sept. 1 Myers Park

Sept. 8 Parkwood

Sept. 15 Alexander Central

Sept. 22 at Charlotte Country Day

Sept. 29 at Cuthbertson

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 at Weddington

Oct. 20 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 27 Porter Ridge

UNION ACADEMY

Aug. 18 Wake Prep Academy

Aug. 25 at Christ the King

Sept. 1 Highland Tech

Sept. 8 Bessemer City

Sept. 15 at Trinity

Sept. 22 BYE

Sept. 29 North Stanly

Oct. 6 Mount Pleasant

Oct. 13 at Lake Norman Charter

Oct. 20 at Albemarle

Oct. 27 South Stanly

WEDDINGTON

Aug. 17 Cox Mill (Charlotte Kickoff Classic)

Aug. 25 at Ardrey Kell

Sept. 1 West Forsyth

Sept. 8 at Butler

Sept. 15 Chapel Hill

Sept. 22 at Dutch Fork (SC)

Sept. 29 BYE

Oct. 6 at Porter Ridge

Oct. 13 Sun Valley

Oct. 20 Cuthbertson

Oct. 27 at Marvin Ridge

WEST CABARRUS

Aug. 18 at Northwest Cabarrus

Aug. 25 Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 1 at Olympic

Sept. 8 Porter Ridge

Sept. 15 at South Iredell

Sept. 22 Cox Mill

Sept. 29 at Lake Norman

Oct. 6 at A.L. Brown

Oct. 13 Mooresville

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 Hickory Ridge

WEST CHARLOTTE

Aug. 18 at Palisades

Aug. 25 Monroe

Sept. 1 Independence

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at Mallard Creek

Sept. 22 West Mecklenburg

Sept. 29 at Hopewell

Oct. 6 at Hough

Oct. 13 Harding

Oct. 20 at Julius Chambers

Oct. 27 North Mecklenburg

WEST IREDELL

Aug. 18 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Aug. 25 West Caldwell

Sept. 1 BYE

Sept. 8 at West Wilkes

Sept. 15 St. Stephens

Sept. 22 at Fred T. Foard

Sept. 29 East Lincoln

Oct. 6 at Statesville

Oct. 13 Hickory

Oct. 20 at North Lincoln

Oct. 27 at North Iredell

WEST LINCOLN

Aug. 18 North Lincoln

Aug. 25 at Cherryville

Sept. 1 Fred T. Foard

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at Bandys

Sept. 22 Maiden

Sept. 29 at Bunker Hill

Oct. 6 at Newton Conover

Oct. 13 West Caldwell

Oct. 20 at East Burke

Oct. 27 Lincolnton

WEST MECKLENBURG

Aug. 18 at Olympic

Aug. 25 Rocky River

Sept. 1 at Ashbrook

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 Julius Chambers

Sept. 22 at West Charlotte

Sept. 29 Hough

Oct. 6 at North Mecklenburg

Oct. 13 Hopewell

Oct. 20 Mallard Creek

Oct. 27 Harding