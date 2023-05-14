Complete Observer-area high school football schedules for the 2023 season

ABC News

With the end of its spring semester last week, North Carolina State University concluded a tragic school year that saw the deaths of 14 students. Seven students died by suicide, two fatally overdosed, four passed away from natural causes, and one student was killed in a car accident, according to Mick Kulikowski, NC State's director of strategic communications and media relations. Over a dozen students and mental health experts described the loss of life at NC State to ABC News as staggering and tragic, as well as a concerning example of national trends in student mental health.