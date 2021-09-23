The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 6 contestant

The Masked Singer is back for its sixth season, which means a whole new batch of celebrities in wild costumes whose true identity viewers must uncover.

As always, EW has you covered for all of your clue needs along the way. Each week, we'll update the below list with all the info given from the latest clue packages, as well as what happens during the singers' time on stage and the panelists' latest (bad) guesses of each of the contestants' identities.

So fire up those search engines and put on your thinking caps, because it's time to unmask 16 new costumes.

Skunk

Clue package:

Skunk's first clue package is very glamorous

"I chose to be the skunk because I relate to the duality, the yin and yang"

A man is seen reading a newspaper with the headline "Has the Golden Ear Winner Lost Her Mind?"

She says there are two sides to every story, and she's here to tell hers

Also says she's "seen it all" over the years

There are misconceptions that she's "quick to get into a fight" but she says "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth"

"You don't always have to react when provoked," she says as she hits a guy with her tail

She's shown spraying a pink bottle of "hater spray" as she says she's ready to get back out there and "make it do what it do, boo" after taking time off to be with family

A gold train set, a very expensive-looking pink bag with gold detailing, a first class ticket from Seoul to Masked Singer, a vase with a "D" on it, and lots of fight scenes appear in the first package

On stage:

First performance: Sang "Diamonds" by Sam Smith

On why she wanted to do The Masked Singer: "I felt like it was time for me to make a big leap and do something that I hadn't done in a long time."

Judges' guesses: Faith Evans, Mary J Blige, Toni Braxton, Sade

Octopus

Clue package:

First clue package is very groovy and '70s-inspired

"I wanted to become the Octopus because eight is a lucky number and I think I'm a lucky guy"

Says he reached success at a very young age and he felt like he had it all

"Everyone took me smiling as me not being serious"

He's shown dancing around and goofing off

He says people wanted him out and he fell pretty hard, and had to learn to let go of his ego

He's shown tied to a cement block underwater, but when he rises again the guys give him a high five

A gold telephone, seaweed, disco balls, a stack of cards with the eight of clubs on top, a shark, and ABC blocks appear in the first package

On stage:

First performance: Sang "Tutti Frutti" by Little Richard

On why he wanted to do The Masked Singer: "My mom. It's her favorite show."

Judges' guesses: Dennis Rodman, Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal

