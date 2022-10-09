The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone

Gabrielle Olya
·1 min read
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 96% of Americans have less than $1 million saved for retirement, and more than half have less than $20,000 saved. That means that many Americans will be retiring on a strict budget.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Expert
Read More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

If you’re in this boat, there are still ways you can live well throughout your golden years. Check out GOBankingRates’ best advice for retiring on a budget.

Tips for Retiring on a Budget

Whether you have just a little bit saved for retirement or will be living off Social Security alone, here’s how you can make the most of the resources available to you:

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Where To Retire on a Budget of $3,000 a Month or Less

Whether you want to retire in a big city or a small town, you can live comfortably in some places for $3,000 a month or less.

Where To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month or Less

Although it’s more difficult to retire on a smaller budget, there are still places where you can cover living expenses for $2,000 a month or less. Here are some of your options:

Where To Retire on Social Security Alone

If Social Security is your only source of retirement income, you should aim to live somewhere with low living costs. These are the best options for where to live on just a Social Security check:

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone

Latest Stories

  • What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

    Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....

  • When Will the Social Security COLA Increase for 2023 Be Announced & How Much Could It Be?

    Each year, usually in October, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022...

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • University, college curling lags in Canadian curling scene

    CALGARY — In the aftermath of missing the playoffs in February's Winter Olympics, Jennifer Jones and her teammates discussed why other countries have become so strong in international curling. The conversation planted an idea in the head of Jones' second Jocelyn Peterman. She was still in Beijing when she messaged her curling club's director about establishing varsity curling teams for the University of Calgary. A U of C alumnus, Peterman looked north for her reasoning. The University of Alberta

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.