A complete guide to every song featured on 'Lovecraft Country'

HBO's "Lovecraft Country" is set in the 1950s, and music features prominently in the new series.

The show focuses on a young man named Atticus (Jonathan Majors), or "Tic" for short, as he searches for clues about his ancestry.

In the first episode alone, classics from BB King and Etta James are featured, as well as more recent songs from artists like Tierra Whack.

Most of the diegetic music is from the time period, but later episodes include songs from modern artists in the soundtrack.

Here's a guide to all of the songs and covers on "Lovecraft Country."

Note: This guide will be updated weekly to include new music from each episode as they are released.

"Sh-boom (Life Could Be a Dream)" plays in the opening scene of the show.

Tic travels to Chicago in the first scene of "Lovecraft Country."

The 1954 hit plays as Tic travels to Chicago by bus, after receiving word that his father Montrose is missing. Since the show is set before the passage of the Civil Rights Act, Tic and the lone other Black passenger are forced to sit at the back.

"Sh-boom" was originally written and recorded by Black doo-wop group The Chords, but later covered by a white group called the Crew Cuts, which is the version heard in this scene.

Later in the episode, "Sh-boom" is derided by Ruby, who calls it "'Sh-boom,' sh-boring" during her set at the block party.

Etta James' classic "I Just Want to Make Love to You" plays as Uncle George snuggles with Hippolyta in bed.

Aunjanue Ellis and Courtney B. Vance on "Lovecraft Country."

As the song's title suggests, things between Uncle George and Hippolyta quickly turn steamy during this scene — much to the chagrin of their daughter Diana (Jada Harris).

As Tic walks through the neighborhood, "Clones" by Tierra Whack plays.

Jonathan Majors on "Lovecraft Country."

During his walk, Tic sees a white policeman shutting off an open fire hydrant despite the groups of kids playing, and also has an encounter with an Army recruiter, who he seems to know.

During the block party later that night, Ruby covers "I Want a Tall Skinny Papa" by Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby on "Lovecraft Country."

