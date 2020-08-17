A complete guide to every song featured on 'Lovecraft Country'

- HBO's "Lovecraft Country" is set in the 1950s, and music features prominently in the new series.
- The show focuses on a young man named Atticus (Jonathan Majors), or "Tic" for short, as he searches for clues about his ancestry.
- In the first episode alone, classics from BB King and Etta James are featured, as well as more recent songs from artists like Tierra Whack.
- Most of the diegetic music is from the time period, but later episodes include songs from modern artists in the soundtrack.
- Here's a guide to all of the songs and covers on "Lovecraft Country."
Music features prominently in HBO's new series "Lovecraft Country." The show focuses on a young man named Atticus, or "Tic" (Jonathan Majors), as he searches for answers about his ancestry and missing father.
Even though the show is set in the 1950s, it includes a wide variety of artists in the soundtrack.
And while the diegetic music (the music heard by characters in the show) is period-appropriate, later episodes feature more recent artists during pivotal scenes.
There are also quite a few covers performed in the show, mostly by Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku), a blues singer who's the sister of Tic's friend Leticia "Leti" Lewis (Jurnee Smollett).
Here's an episode-by-episode guide to all of the music featured on "Lovecraft Country."
Note: This guide will be updated weekly to include new music from each episode as they are released.
"Sh-boom (Life Could Be a Dream)" plays in the opening scene of the show.
The 1954 hit plays as Tic travels to Chicago by bus, after receiving word that his father Montrose is missing. Since the show is set before the passage of the Civil Rights Act, Tic and the lone other Black passenger are forced to sit at the back.
"Sh-boom" was originally written and recorded by Black doo-wop group The Chords, but later covered by a white group called the Crew Cuts, which is the version heard in this scene.
Later in the episode, "Sh-boom" is derided by Ruby, who calls it "'Sh-boom,' sh-boring" during her set at the block party.
Etta James' classic "I Just Want to Make Love to You" plays as Uncle George snuggles with Hippolyta in bed.
As the song's title suggests, things between Uncle George and Hippolyta quickly turn steamy during this scene — much to the chagrin of their daughter Diana (Jada Harris).
As Tic walks through the neighborhood, "Clones" by Tierra Whack plays.
During his walk, Tic sees a white policeman shutting off an open fire hydrant despite the groups of kids playing, and also has an encounter with an Army recruiter, who he seems to know.
During the block party later that night, Ruby covers "I Want a Tall Skinny Papa" by Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Ruby is a talented singer and guitarist who performs in several other episodes. Her cover of Tharpe's song is a hit with block party attendees in this scene.
Leti first reunites with Ruby onstage, where they sing "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" together.
The sisters' duet of the 1955 hit brings down the house during the block party, and it's revealed that Leti and Ruby hadn't sung together in a long time.
"Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" was originally performed by R&B singer Big Maybelle, but was also covered by Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard in later years.
Tic returns to his father's empty apartment, and plays Sarah Vaughan's "September Song" on the phonograph.
As he looks around his father's apartment, Tic finds several clues about his whereabouts, including a copy of the book "The Count of Monte Cristo," as well as a family photograph.
Driving into Simmonsville, Leti, Tic, and Uncle George listen to BB King's "You Upset Me Baby" on the radio.
In the previous scene, Leti told Uncle George and Tic that since she wasn't allowed to drive, she was going to pick the radio station.
As the group drives down Simmonsville's main street, Leti dances to the BB King song in the backseat. But Tic quickly realizes that Simmonsville isn't as welcoming as they hoped.
