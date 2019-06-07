A complete guide to the 2019 Women's World Cup
With the eighth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup set to take place in France beginning June 7, there’s sure to be excitement from all parts of the world.
Twenty-four teams will vie for a spot in the finals, with only one taking home the championship. Seven countries (Brazil, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Sweden and the USA) have participated in every Women's World Cup, while four nations will make their debut in 2019 — Chile, Jamaica, Scotland and South Africa.
From the basics of when and where the tournament will be to the group stage format and schedule, we take an in-depth look at everything you need to know heading into the Women’s World Cup this summer.
When is the Women’s World Cup 2019?
The Women’s World Cup begins Friday, June 7, and ends July 7. The tournament starts with group stage fixtures across six different venues and will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.
The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically make it to the round of 16. The four third-place teams to earn the most points will also advance to the knockout stage and will compete against the group winners and second-place finishers.
Where is the Women’s World Cup 2019?
The Women’s World Cup will be held in France for the first time and will be played across nine different venues. Seven of the nine venues will host at least three group stage games.
Game
City
Stadium
Group stage & Round of 16
Paris
Parc des Princes
Group stage & Round of 16
Reims
Stade Auguste-Delaune
Group stage & Round of 16
Grenoble
Stade des Alpes
Group stage & Round of 16
Rennes
Roazhon Park
Group stage & Round of 16
Valenciennes
Stade du Hainaut
Group stage & Round of 16
Montpellier
Stade de la Mosson
Group stage & Round of 16 & third place
Nice
Allianz Riviera
Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarterfinal
Le Havre
Stade Oceane
Semi-finals & Round of 16 & Final
Lyon
Parc Olympique Lyonnais
France edged out South Korea for hosting rights. With the 2019 event, Europe and North America are the joint leaders for hosting the tournament. The United States has hosted the tournament twice (1999 and 2003), while Canada hosted it in 2015. Sweden (1995) and Germany (2011) are the other two countries that have held the tournament in Europe.
Where will the final for the Women’s World Cup 2019 be?
The final of the 2019 Women’s World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais (also known as Groupama Stadium), home of Ligue 1 side Lyon. The venue can hold up to 59,186 fans.
The stadium was built in 2013 to replace Lyon's former home of Stade de Gerland. It will be one of the venues for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
What will the weather be like in France for the Women’s World Cup?
While the weather will vary slightly by host city, high temperatures should range from the low to high 70s between June and July. It doesn’t look like rain and/or thunderstorms will play a factor, though that could change as the tournament gets closer.
Who are the favorites to win the Women’s World Cup 2019?
The United States has a chance to reach a historic fourth World Cup championship with a Jill Ellis-led team. The USWNT enters as favorites to win, four years after taking down Japan 5-2 in the final to clinch the 2015 title. The U.S. secured its bid to France with a dominant 6-0 performance against Jamaica in October 2018 at the CONCACAF Women's Championship.
The Americans could face major challenges, though, especially when it comes to the fourth-ranked team in the world — France. Les Bleus could face the U.S. in the quarterfinal stage if they both make it out of the group stages.
Another possible threat? Germany. During qualifying, Germany racked up an impressive 35 goals and conceded just three times. There wasn't another European team that was able to score that often.
Which country has won the most Women’s World Cup titles?
The Women's World Cup began in 1991 and out of the seven previous tournaments, just four countries have won the title. The USA leads with three championships, while Germany has two and Japan and Norway have one each.
For comparison, the men's World Cup started in 1930 and the 21 titles have been split among eight different nations.
#USA have won the 2015 #FIFAWWCFinal. pic.twitter.com/p3EMIUUx5K
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 6, 2015
How does qualifying for the Women’s World Cup work?
France received an automatic bid as the host country, while the remaining 23 nations qualified through their confederations. Qualifying matches started April 3, 2017, and the final match was played Dec. 1, 2018.
What was the result of the Women's World Cup draw?
The 2019 Women’s World Cup draw was held Dec. 8, which divided the 24 teams into six groups of four. Nations found out the dates of their matches in the group stage as well as the venues where they will be competing.
Before the draw, the 24 teams were put into four pots of six teams based on their FIFA Rankings. The highest ranked teams went into Pot 1 and then the next six teams went into Pot 2, etc. From there, the teams were drawn into six groups (A through F) until each group had four teams.
Here are the results:
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group E
Group F
France
Germany
Italy
England
Canada
United States
Norway
China
Brazil
Japan
Netherlands
Sweden
Nigeria
Spain
Australia
Scotland
New Zealand
Thailand
South Korea
South Africa
Jamaica
Argentina
Cameroon
Chile
What is the format for the Women's World Cup group stage?
The 24 nations will first compete in the group stage in six groups broken down to four teams. The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically advance to the knockout stage where 16 teams will compete for the title in a bracket style. The four third-place teams to accumulate the most points will also move on to the round of 16.
What is the schedule for the Women's World Cup 2019 group stage?
Friday, June 7
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
France vs. South Korea
3 p.m.
A
Parc des Princes, Paris
Saturday, June 8
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Germany vs. China
9 a.m.
B
Roazhon Park, Rennes
Spain vs. South Africa
12 p.m.
B
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Norway vs. Nigeria
3 p.m.
A
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Sunday, June 9
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Australia vs. Italy
7 a.m.
C
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Brazil vs. Jamaica
9 a.m.
C
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
England vs. Scotland
12 p.m.
D
Stade de Nice, Nice
Monday, June 10
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Argentina vs. Japan
12 p.m.
D
Parc des Princes, Paris
Canada vs. Cameroon
3 p.m.
E
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
Tuesday, June 11
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
New Zealand vs. Netherlands
9 a.m.
E
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Chile vs. Sweden
12 p.m.
F
Roazhon Park, Rennes
USA vs. Thailand
3 p.m.
F
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Wednesday, June 12
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Nigeria vs. South Korea
9 a.m.
A
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
Germany vs. Spain
12 p.m.
B
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
France vs. Norway
3 p.m.
A
Stade de Nice, Nice
Thursday, June 13
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Australia vs. Brazil
12 p.m.
C
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
South Africa vs. China
3 p.m.
B
Parc des Princes, Paris
Friday, June 14
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Japan vs. Scotland
9 a.m.
D
Roazhon Park, Rennes
Jamaica vs. Italy
12 p.m.
C
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
England vs. Argentina
3 p.m.
D
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Saturday, June 15
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Netherlands vs. Cameroon
9 a.m.
E
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Canada vs. New Zealand
3 p.m.
E
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
Sunday, June 16
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Sweden vs. Thailand
9 a.m.
F
Stade de Nice, Nice
USA vs. Chile
12 p.m.
F
Parc des Princes, Paris
Monday, June 17
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
China vs. Spain
12 p.m.
B
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
South Africa vs. Germany
12 p.m.
B
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
Nigeria vs. France
3 p.m.
A
Roazhon Park, Rennes
South Korea vs. Norway
3 p.m.
A
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Tuesday, June 18
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Jamaica vs. Australia
3 p.m.
C
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
Italy vs. Brazil
3 p.m.
C
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Wednesday, June 19
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Japan vs. England
3 p.m.
D
Stade de Nice, Nice
Scotland vs. Argentina
3 p.m.
D
Parc des Princes, Paris
Thursday, June 20
Matchup
Time (ET)
Group
Venue, City
Cameroon vs. New Zealand
12 p.m.
E
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
Netherlands vs. Canada
12 p.m.
E
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Sweden vs. USA
3 p.m.
F
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Thailand vs. Chile
3 p.m.
F
Roazhon Park, Rennes