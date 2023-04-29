The Complete Guest List for King Charles' Coronation Has Been Released

Around 2,000 people will get to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Now that invitations have been sent out, confirmations of attendance have started to be announced. Here, Town & Country will keep a running list of those who will attend the coronation.

The British royal family

While it hasn't been publicly confirmed, it's guaranteed that members of the House of Windsor will be in attendance, including Charles's sister, Princess Anne; his son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales. Prince George, his grandson, will be a page of honor at the coronation. His other son, Prince Harry, will attend, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be in attendance.

Foreign royals

Though it has historically not been tradition for other crowned heads of state to attend the coronation, many foreign monarchs are expected to attend the coronation of King Charles. (At Queen Elizabeth's coronation, Queen Sālote Tupou III of Tonga was one of the only foreign monarchs to attend.) Here's who's confirmed so far:

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Monaco

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Japan

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Denmark

King Carl XVI Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria, Sweden

King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Spain

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Norway

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Luxembourg

Queen Anne-Marie and Crown Prince Pavlos, Greece

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, the Netherlands

King Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai, Māori royals (New Zealand)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Belgium

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Bhutan

More here:

Queen Camilla's family

Like Charles's family, no members of Queen Camilla's family have publicly confirmed their attendance, but we can definitely expect her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes and their families; her sister, Annabel Elliot; her nieces Alice Irwin, Katie Elliot, and Ayesha Shand; and nephew Ben Elliot. Three of her grandsons and one of her grand-nephews will serve as pages of honor, so they will definitely be there as well. Also in attendance will be her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Story continues

Here, get to know Camilla's family:

UK leaders, British MPs, and peers

The Telegraph reported just 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 40 peers will be at the coronation, and that list is not public yet. However, here's who's confirmed so far:

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy, the UK's Prime Minister and his wife. The Daily Mail reported no other Cabinet members except Sunak will be given a plus one.

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales

Nicholas Lyons, the mayor of the City of London

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham; he tweeted, "Incredibly honoured to be attending the Coronation as one of the few Members of Parliament who won the ballot to represent the House of Commons." (It's unclear yet who else won the ballot to attend.)

Antonia Romeo, Clerk of the Crown in Chancery—she is responsible for recording the coronation

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president

Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly

Lesley Hogg, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Assembly

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland

The seven past prime ministers who are still living are also expected to attend:

Liz Truss

Boris Johnson

Theresa May

David Cameron

Gordon Brown

Tony Blair

John Major



British Nobility

There will be significantly less aristocrats in attendance at Charles's coronation as compared to Queen Elizabeth's coronation 70 years ago. Lady Pamela Hicks, the former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, will not be attending, but she doesn't mind; she said, according to her daughter India, that the decision was "very sensible."

Still, select members of the nobility will be in attendance, as many have a historic role in the ceremony. They include:

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk—he's responsible for organizing the coronation

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster

David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley; their son, Oliver, will be a page of honor

Rupert Francis John Carington, the 7th Baron Carrington, will take part in investing King Charles with regalia

Merlin Hay, the 24th Earl of Errol and the Lord High Constable of Scotland, will carry a silver baton or staff

Simon Abney-Hastings, the 15th Earl of Loudoun, will be the Bearer of the Golden Spurs

Alexander Henry Scrymgeour, the 12th Earl of Dundee, will carry the Lion Rampart of Scotland in the procession

Joseph Morrow, the current Lord Lyon King of Arms, will take part in the King's procession

Delaval Thomas Harold Astley, the 23rd Baron Hastings

Ian Campell, the 11th Duke of Argyll

Foreign heads of state

Leaders from around the world will attend. Here's who's said they'll be there:

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

U.S. President Joe Biden will not be in attendance, but First Lady Jill Biden will lead a U.S. delegation to the coronation

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia

Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, and her husband, Dr Richard Davies

Christopher Luxon, leader of the opposition in New Zealand (here's the full New Zealand delegation)

Mary Simon, Governor-General of Canada

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Louise Araneta-Marcos, President and First Lady of the Philippines

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission

Charles Michel, European Union Council President

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament

Borjana Krišto, the chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina



Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus

Religious representatives

Charles has been open about wanting to be "defender of faith," rather than "Defender of the Faith," reflecting the religious diversity of the United Kingdom. He said in 20145, "It’s always seemed to me that, while at the same time being Defender of the Faith, you can also be protector of faiths." Therefore, though the coronation is a religious ceremony, representatives of other faiths will be in attendance:

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the United Kingdom

And of course, as it is an Anglican ceremony, Anglican leaders will be in attendance, including:

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury (he will conduct the service)

Stephen Cottreell, Archishop of York

John Armes, the Anglican bishop of Edinburgh

Paul Butler, the Bishop of Durham

Michael Beasley, the Bishop of Bath and Wells

David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster

Celebrities

A few select celebrities will be in attendance at the coronation service. Those confirmed include:

Bear Grylls, in his capacity as Chief Scout

Stella McCartney

Joanna Lumley (after, she will join Sky News for their coverage)

Rowan Atkinson

Members of the public

Representatives of charities that King Charles and Queen Camilla support are expected to be invited, but that list has not been revealed yet. In April, Buckingham Palace shared that 850 community and charity representatives will be in attendance, including more than 450 recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM).

You Might Also Like