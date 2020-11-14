‘I need complete freedom’: Maggi Hambling responds to statue critics

Maggi Hambling, the renowned British artist who outraged a large section of the general public and many feminists last week, to say nothing of the surprised residents of a north London community, has defended her right to artistic freedom.

Her new statue commemorating Mary Wollstonecraft was unveiled last week, the culmination of a 10-year campaign to mark the groundbreaking feminist philosopher who started her writing career and established a girls school in Newington Green in the late-18th century. But Hambling’s work sparked a furious reaction. Rather than a statue of Wollstonecraft, she produced an abstract sculpture which features a small, naked silver woman.

The sculptor and painter, in her first response to critics, on Saturday night hit back, telling the Observer she would not have taken on the job if she had been directed to produce a certain image, or even steered in a traditional direction. It is not, she said, how she responds to a commission for either public or private work: “No. I need complete freedom to respond to the spirit of my subject and could not work if constrained by convention or preconceived demands.”

The 75-year-old artist, the subject of a BBC Two documentary last month and a current show at a leading London art dealership, the Marlborough Gallery, had been enjoying a busy lockdown and a phase of renewed recognition. Yet, she argues, the storm that has blown up around her statue, unveiled on the green last Tuesday, is the kind of adversity she has weathered throughout her long career.

Reaction to her best-known statue, Scallop, on Aldeburgh beach, has been mixed since its arrival in 2003. The large shell-shaped work marks the life and music of composer Benjamin Britten and is inscribed with lines from his opera, Peter Grimes: “I hear those voices that will not be drowned.” Although not yet drowned, voices of criticism for this work have been slowly replaced with an acceptance of its status as a cultural landmark. Hambling told the Observer she was again prepared for attacks, and called upon the example of one of her literary heroes in her defence.

“I’m always braced,” she said this weekend. “As Oscar Wilde said, when critics are divided the artist is at one with himself.”

In 1998, Hambling’s sculpture, A Conversation with Oscar Wilde, commemorating the writer and showing his head rising up from a sarcophagus, was put up in central London. It caused a stir, but was judged by most critics to show both wit and nerve.

Her new sculpture was made “for Mary Wollstonecraft” and not “of her”, the fundraising committee behind the new statue has emphasised. But those who object argue that crowning Hambling’s creation with the form of a nude woman is not an appropriate way to honour the life of a pioneer widely regarded as the mother of British feminism. Others who supported the long campaign to memorialise the author of 1792’s influential book, A Vindication of the Rights of Woman, complain they have not got what they were promised: a tribute to Wollstonecraft.

“I can see that it might not matter to an artist whether a work is thought to be ‘appropriate’, and it is not a word I much like myself,” said Dr Julia Strong, a resident who is disappointed by the work. “But the problem is this seems to be about an artist’s ego. The fundraising campaign was called ‘Mary on the Green’, not ‘Maggi on the Green’.”

