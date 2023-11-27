Complete darkness, little food. As Hamas releases hostages, what they say captivity was like

Adina Moshe, one of the hostages released by Hamas Friday, emerged from weeks of darkness to a welcome sight.

Her eyes struggled to adjust to the sunlight. But once she saw the Red Cross, she realized “these horrifying seven weeks are over,” her nephew, Eyal Nouri, told the Associated Press after her release.

As the hostages freed in recent days under a cease-fire deal adjust to freedom, their families have shared some details about what they experienced.

“She was in complete darkness,” Nouri said of his aunt. “And during her captivity, she was disconnected…from all the outside world.”

An estimated 240 people were taken hostage by militants and dragged into Gaza during the Oct. 7 raid into Israel that also killed more than 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

As of Sunday, dozens of hostages have been released in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

A fourth exchange was expected Monday.

Those released Friday included three relatives of Merav Raviv, who said her cousin and aunt each had lost around 15 pounds during their captivity. They were fed irregularly, mostly rice and bread, according to Raviv.

They slept on pushed-together plastic chairs. Accessing a bathroom could take hours.

Yaffa Adar, an 85-year-old Israeli who also lost weight while a hostage, counted each day she was held.

“She came back and she said, `I know that I’ve been there for 50 days,’” Adva Adar, her granddaughter, told the Associated Press.

Both Israel and Hamas say captives are being held in tunnels underneath Gaza.

Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, who was released last month before the current cease-fire, said that she and other captors slept on mattresses on the floors of the tunnels.

“I went through hell," Lifshitz told reporters the day after her release, at a Tel Aviv hospital.

Lifshitz said she was beaten while her Hamas captors abducted her on the back of a motorcycle. She said she was then taken through a "spider web" of subterranean tunnels − passages where Hamas hides its fighters and weapons.

She said she was kept in a large hall and that once there, her captors provided food and medicine.

Alma Abraham, an 84-year-old hostage released Sunday, needed immediate hospitalization for a life-threatening condition. She had not been treated properly for a pre-existing condition, according to the hospital’s director.

Most of those freed, however, appeared to be in good physical condition.

But the psychological toll may be steep.

Teenager Hila Rotem-Shoshani who was released Sunday − a day before her 13th birthday − had to be reminded she could talk freely again.

“They always told them to whisper and stay quiet,” her uncle, Yair Rotem, told the Associated Press, “so I keep telling her now she can raise her voice.”

Contributing: The Associated Press and Kim Hjelmgaard.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hamas releases hostages: The 'hell' they experienced in captivity