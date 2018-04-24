‘We complement each other’ - Mane on Salah, Firmino relationship

Sadio Mane has talked about his partnership with Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino, saying they all complement each other on the pitch.

The trio have been poroductive for the Anfield outfit this season, accounting for 59 of the 80 goals scored by the Reds in the Premier League.

On Sunday, Salah was rewarded for his incredible 41 goals in all competitions as he was crowned the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

And the former Southampton man has revealed how they help each other during games which have been the secret behind their impressive form.

“Salah is my friend so it's normal that I give him the ball on the pitch. The three of us complement each other," Mane was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“Firmino holds the ball up and generates space for those arriving from deep. And Salah is an opportunist. The man applies the final touch.

“There is no leader. It's more a sensation. It's something you learn after two years of practising it on the training ground.

“You end up interpreting it naturally during games. It depends when the rivals play a certain pass and who they play that pass to. That is the sign for everyone to go.

“Nobody needs to shout it, we know in what situations we press and in what situations we drop back and tighten up. It's about reading the rival.

“When you see the rival make a certain pass you don't need to look behind you. You know 100 percent that all your team-mates will go with you.

“It's the rival that gives you the tempo depending on who is on the ball or who a pass is played to. That is the little secret.”

