Complaint filed against Kentucky social worker; conversion therapy used on gay teen

Two gay rights groups have filed a complaint with the Kentucky Board of Social Work against a Mayfield licensed social worker who allegedly told a gay teen his sexual orientation was a disorder that could be treated.

The Lexington-based Kentucky Youth Law Project and Born Perfect, a project of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, filed the complaint on behalf of Curtis Galloway.

According to the complaint, Galloway is a former patient of Joseph Williams, a Mayfield social worker,

The complaint alleges Williams subjected Galloway to the discredited practice of conversion therapy when Galloway was a minor, causing Galloway to experience “serious and lasting harm.” The complaint also alleges Williams told Galloway’s parents that being gay is a disorder and could be treated with therapy.

Conversion therapy is now widely discredited by every major medical organization. By engaging in conversion therapy, Williams violated several ethical and professional standards and should be investigated by the state social worker board, the complaint alleges.

Several cities and states have banned the practice, particularly for minors. Lexington recently became the third city in Kentucky to do so. Efforts to pass a statewide ban have stalled in the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

“I am filing this complaint to hold Mr. Williams accountable and to ensure that no other person experiences the guilt and shame that people like him inflict on their patients,” said Galloway.

It’s not clear when Galloway received counseling under Williams.

Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“LGBTQ kids should be supported by the adults in their lives — not pathologized and subjected to dangerous, fake therapy. KYLP stands with Curtis and with all conversion therapy survivors,” said Keith D. Elston, Kentucky Youth Law Project legal director.

The complaint asks the state board to investigate Williams and impose appropriate sanctions to prevent Williams from continuing to provide conversion therapy.

The Kentucky Board of Social Work said two complaints are pending against Williams, one filed in September 2019 and a second complaint was filed in May. Investigations into those complaints are still pending and the board cannot release those records until the investigation is completed, according to Nicole Bearse, a lawyer for the board.

The board does not track complaints by type of complaint and cannot say if this is the first time a complaint has been filed against a licensed social worker for providing conversion therapy, according to the board.

The complaint against Williams is the first complaint that Born Perfect and the Kentucky Youth Law Project have filed against a licensed provider in Kentucky.

“However, we have filed another one in another state that is still pending, and we hope to file other complaints soon as well,” said Amy Whalen, senior staff attorney for the National Center for Lesbian Rights. “These complaints target the unethical and discredited practice of conversion therapy and will hopefully protect countless LGBTQ youth from suffering serious and lasting harm from the dangerous practice.”

According to Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, a nonprofit advocating for local and statewide conversion therapy bans, there are 57 providers in Kentucky, including seven in Fayette County, that offer a form of conversion therapy.