Complaint Against Parth Samthaan for Flouting Quarantine Rules After Testing Covid-19 Positive

Parth Samthaan recently revealed that he was diagnosed as coronavirus positive. Even though the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has tested negative in his subsequent test result and is now in Pune with family, his society members in Mumbai have filed a complaint against him for flouting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines and quarantine rules post his diagnosis with cornavirus.

Earlier, it was alleged by some members of Parth's society that he was stepping out of BMC seal of his flat and using public facilities in the area, all while putting residents at risk. Now, an official complaint has been registered against him by the DB Woods Co-operative Housing Society.

Read: Parth Samthaan Accused of 'Putting Lives at Risk' by Breaking Quarantine Rules After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Here's a copy of the written complaint filed against Parth.

When Parth was accused of flouting BMC guidelines, he took to Twitter and claimed that he had suffered panic attack. "I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family (sic)," Parth wrote explaining himself.

Now, it has also been revealed that Parth may resume shooting on Kasautii Zindagii Kay from first week of August. The exact date is not confirmed yet but he will join the sets, a report states.