Complacency is not in Leaky Black’s vocabulary. He’s motivated by one particular thing

Inside a quiet area of the sprawling casino the Charlotte Hornets are calling home while immersed in NBA summer league action, Leaky Black is leaning forward in a plush chair.

He’s more than 2,000 miles away from the Carolinas and Tobacco Road, and certainly not thinking about his days in Chapel Hill with the Tar Heels. A recognizable figure strolls by in unassuming fashion, likely not aware he’s sauntering past someone who played for the university right down the road from where he built a Hall of Fame career behind five NCAA championships and 15 ACC Tournament titles.

Black, in the middle of a conversation about defense, had to do a double-take and initially pretended the individual was invisible until the person he was chatting with brought it up.

“I was just going to say, he just threw me completely off,” Black said Sunday, laughing. “I was not expecting to see him, I was not expecting to see him.”

No, Black’s Tar Heel radar didn’t detect the presence of Mike Krzyzewski — the renowned and retired former Duke men’s basketball coach — creeping by on his blind side. Krzyzewski kept it moving, undoubtedly oblivious to Black’s existence feet away.

“He’s a legend, bro,” Black said, shaking his head at the irony. “Just crazy.”

Here’s something else that seems a bit wacky: Black is a sage veteran of the NBA’s summer annuals, having gone through the ordeal a year ago after securing a two-way contract with the Hornets, joining his hometown team as a 6-foot-6-inch undrafted free agent.

His comfort level is easily detectable, a byproduct of the drive fueling a blossoming game that’s steadily improving and has had him in a zone during summer league action over the past two weeks, the most recent example coming in Saturday’s win over New York.

“Yeah, and that’s the thing about me,” the Concord native said. “I feel like my job is simple. I feel like I just need to be in the right spots defensively, making stuff happen, impact the game. I just feel like I know what to do now and so obviously the game is a little bit easier for me.”

Before the the Hornets were surprised with a team-bonding event arranged by the coaching staff, The Observer spoke to the 25-year-old Black about his biggest motivator, his defensive mindset, why his current coach reminds him of his former college coach and more.

Roderick Boone: What’s it been like showing some of the newer guys the ropes?

Leaky Black: It’s fun man. We’ve got a good group of guys who are just willing to buy in. Obviously, I’m not a coach, but that feeling is super fun and I’m just super thankful for having young guys who keep their head down and work like that.

Boone: How much different is it to be the guy giving out the advice?

Black: It’s not really different. Obviously, at Carolina I feel like I had the same role, but yeah it’s just like a better feeling,taking that next step into the NBA and having that role. Yeah. I’m really comfortable.

Boone: You said during the California Classic that coach Charles Lee reminded you of your coach at North Carolina, Hubert Davis. How specifically?

Black: He’s just really a player’s coach. The days you really don’t feel like coming in and playing, he has the energy for you, he’s picking you up, he’s patting guys on the back, he’s out there trying to dunk to show us that he’s got hops. Just the little stuff carries us a long way and I feel like it brings us together, that togetherness.

Boone: You are on a two-way deal in your second year. How driven are you to be entrenched with the main 15-man roster 24/7 and a standard NBA contract?

Black: That’s all I’ve been thinking about. I don’t look at it as I’m working (not) to be on the two-way. I;m look at it as I’m looking to prove that I belong here on the team. I’m just trying to do whatever I can and to prove that.

Boone: By doing what?

Black: Just being more consistent. Just keep doing what I’m doing and doing it everyday. Knocking down open shots, knocking down shots and just being a leader out there, making things happen defensively, I feel like my job is simple, but I feel like that pretty much translates to the next level. I feel like I do a pretty good job of that.

Charlotte Hornets forward Leaky Black is having a good showing during NBA summer league.

Boone: It seems like you’ve expanded your game offensively. What have you worked on to help you get to the next level?

Black: Man, me and Coach Frazier, coach Ryan Frazier, we’ve been at it every single day. I say we’ve been in there every Monday through Friday. He would give me Friday sometimes off just because how hard we were going through the week. So, just literally every morning at 9 o’clock, be on the court with him for an hour and a half, and then jump in the weight room for like an hour, hour and a half as well. So, obviously that give you the confidence to try stuff you’ve developed.

Boone: When you see the moves you’ve practiced be effective in game action, is there a bell that goes off in your head?

Black: Obviously, the bell in my head goes off. I’m like, ‘Yeah, we worked on that.’ That is translating to the good feeling. But at the end of the day, I don’t think the team really has me out there for that. The team has me out there more so for defense.

And obviously at the end of the shot clock if the ball is in my hands I’ve got to make something happen. That’s why I’ve worked on those moves, So, yeah, I’m more than capable of doing those moves. It’s just what’s best for the team is me being spaced out, knocking down shots and just playing defense.

Boone: Defense is a big thing for coach Charles Lee. Josh Green mentioned it, too. Why are you also enamored with the defensive end?

Black: I just feel like it’s my calling card. I don’t know, I just feel like I have the instinct for it. I feel like with my size, athleticism and length I really can make stuff happen on that side of the ball. I’m just all about buying in on that part. I feel like every coach I’ve talked to told me that side of the ball is going to help my game grow into what I want it to be. That’s what’s going to keep me in the NBA and I’m all about buying in on that.

Boone: As the roster stands now following the offseason changes, how do you think you best fit in?

Black: With me, I just think I can play the ‘3’ and ‘4.’ You can just move me around wherever you need me, and with my open-mindedness, I’m just all about buying into whatever role they give me. So, I’m just trying to prove that I belong on that team and I feel like I’m going to do whatever I can to show them I’m capable of helping that team out.