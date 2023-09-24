Complacency of London’s stock exchange boss leaves the City in deep trouble

David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Reports of the relentless decline of the London stock market are just journalists chasing web traffic with over-cooked cliches. And they stop the people in charge from getting on with building a world-beating financial centre.

That’s according to David Schwimmer, the man who runs the London Stock Exchange, who last week dismissed the reporting as “clickbait”.

In reality, the number of listed companies has plummeted, major businesses are moving to New York, and private investors remain completely disinterested. The City is in deep trouble, and the complacency of the people in charge means that is unlikely to be fixed any time soon.



Many people might imagine that the people in charge of the LSE were urgently looking at ways of making the market more dynamic, of opening it up to more new businesses, and at drawing in fresh investment. They will be disappointed.

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Schwimmer, who has headed the LSE Group for the last five years, argued that “anything that is seen as negative commentary about London as a financial centre has become a kind of clickbait”.

He went on to argue that “London is a fantastic international finance centre” that remains “by far the leading European stock exchange”.

Of course, on one level, it is good to see a chief executive defending his core business. We would expect the person running the LSE to talk up the exchange, and to argue that London remains at the heart of the financial markets. Anything else would be very worrying.

Even so, there are two big problems with Schwimmer’s argument. The first, and more minor one, is that if he thinks stories about the decline of the stock exchange are “clickbait” he has probably never looked at the actual statistics.

A story speculating about Russell Brand and Taylor Swift’s hidden love child. Or a report that Princess Diana is alive and well and just celebrated her 62nd birthday in Buenos Aires. Now that is real clickbait. A piece about the falling number of new listings or declining ISA enrollment will never really compare.

Story continues

The second, and far bigger problem, is this. It betrays an alarming level of complacency about what is actually happening. The figures on the decline of the London stock market are genuinely alarming.

The total number of companies quoted on the London market has fallen from 2,400 in 2015 to 1,900 by last year, and it has almost halved over the last 20 years. At the current rate of decline, there will only be a handful left by the end of the century.

Measured by total value, London is now only the seventh-largest equity market in the world, having fallen behind China, Hong Kong, India and even France.

Sure, Paris’s standing may have been boosted by the success of the luxury goods empire LVMH, a company that rivals Apple for its ability to churn out vast profits. Even so, it is a dismal decline.

The number of IPOs, a key indicator of the health of a market, has dwindled away to almost nothing. So far this year, only 16 companies have completed an IPO in London, down from 26 in 2022, and that was a very quiet year as well.

Less than $1bn (£800m) has been raised by companies on the London market this year, compared with $8bn on the New York stock exchange and $12bn on the Nasdaq.

Those are not the kind of numbers that you would expect from a world-leading finance centre, even allowing for the difference in size between the American and the British economies.



At the same time, a steady stream of companies have chosen to list on the other side of the Atlantic. Arm, the Cambridge based chip designer, chose New York over London for its IPO this month, even though it came under heavy pressure from the Government to choose the British capital instead.

It decided to go where tech companies were more highly valued, and it is hard to blame it for that decision.

Other companies have switched their listing, such as the gambling firm Flutter or the building material company CRH. Meanwhile, British equities continue to generate pitiful returns compared to their main rivals. The benchmark FTSE 100 index is no higher now than it was 23 years ago.

Instead of hovering between 7,000 and 8,000 it should be at least 15,000 by now. Add it all up, and one point is surely clear. It is a dismal performance, and one that suggests that something has gone badly wrong.



True, some of the criticism of the London market is overdone, and Schwimmer is right to condemn that. Some parts of the financial press are so desperate to demonstrate that Brexit has damaged the City that it will blow up almost any evidence of firms departing no matter how flimsy it is.

Even so, there is no disguising the fact that London is declining, not just in comparison to other finance centres but in absolute terms.

The LSE should be getting on the front foot, and pushing back against that. It should be arguing the case for lighter regulation, and for scrapping the mess of governance codes and legal obligations that have made a public quote far less attractive to entrepreneurs looking to cash in some of the value of their businesses than it used to be in the past.

It should argue for getting rid of stamp duty on share trading, and fewer rules on where British pension funds can place their money. Those are the kinds of reforms that would make a real difference.

The people at the heart of the City need to make a compelling case for why that is necessary – and not just dismiss the decline in the London market as nothing more than “clickbait”.

