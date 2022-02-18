Competition! Win £250 to spend on the House Beautiful paint collection

The colours you use in your home is one of the most impactful design decisions you will make. Colour can make you happy, it can help – or prevent – restful sleep, encourage productivity, and re-energise a lacklustre spirit as effectively as it can calm a busy mind.

To say that we at House Beautiful are sold on the power of colour would be something of an understatement; we're obsessed with a brave use of colour in readers' homes, track paint trends meticulously, and use bold hues with abandon on our pages.

To create a collection of House Beautiful paints was a task well and truly within our wheelhouse, and the only real challenge was to distil our enthusiasm into just 30 colours.

On 30th March, the House Beautiful paint collection will launch exclusively at Homebase, spanning 6 colour stories – Mono Tones, the must-have grey shades, Earth Notes, the myriad colours of a setting sun, Moody Hues, a family of dramatic purples, Think Pink, the perfect edit of pink shades, Boutique Blues, a collection of cool modern tones, and Back to Nature, our earthy greens – each encapsulating our ethos of modern living and affordable style.



To celebrate the launch, we are offering one lucky reader the chance to transform their home with £250 to spend across our paint range.

Photo credit: Photography: Jake Seal, Styling: Jennifer Haslam, Art Direction: Sarah Keady

