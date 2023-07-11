Competition chiefs pause legal battle with Microsoft over $69bn Activision deal

Microsoft

Britain’s competition watchdog has paused a legal battle with Microsoft over its $69bn (£53bn) takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision, after the X-Box maker won a separate court victory in the US.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) agreed to halt litigation against Microsoft to allow further talks that could enable the deal to close.

It comes after Microsoft on Tuesday won a crucial case against US regulators, paving the way for it to complete its takeover despite opposition from competition authorities and rivals.

A California judge denied an attempted injunction by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), led by Joe Biden’s competition tsar Lina Khan, that would have stopped the Activision deal from closing.

Microsoft’s takeover has been opposed by Sony, which makes the Playstation console. Sony had argued Microsoft could try and make the lucrative Call of Duty action franchise exclusive to its Xbox consoles and online streaming services.

Regulators including the CMA and FTC sided with Sony, moving to block the deal.

In a judgment on Tuesday, California judge Jacqueline Scott Corley rejected arguments against the takeover and wrote: “The record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content.”

Shortly after the ruling, Microsoft president Brad Smith said the CMA, Microsoft and Activision had made a joint court submission to halt their separate court dispute in Britain over the deal.

Mr Smith said: “Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect.”

The CMA blocked the deal in April in a shock move that provoked a fierce response from Microsoft and a challenge to the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The decision caused Microsoft to declare Europe was a more attractive destination for investing than the UK.

Bosses at the watchdog said that it would now consider accepting concessions under the deal rather than blocking it altogether.

Microsoft had previously offered remedies, including confirming Call of Duty would remain available to other console makers for 10 years, but the CMA said the proposals contained “significant shortcomings” and rejected them.

A spokesman said: “We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our final report.

“In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect.”

Bobby Kotick, chief executive of Activision, said “We stand ready to work with UK regulators to address any remaining concerns so our merger can quickly close.”

The return to the negotiating table comes at a critical moment, giving Microsoft a few days to finish the deal before a deadline of July 18. If the takeover falls apart it faces being forced to pay a $3bn break fee to Activision.

Microsoft had previously been exploring options to close the deal regardless of the CMA’s decision, which could see it carve out part of Activision in the UK, the news service MLex reported.

It came after Amazon launched a legal challenge against the European Union’s new tech laws designed to regulate Silicon Valley’s tech giants, accusing Brussels of “discriminatory” treatment.

The online retailer filed a petition at the Court of Justice in Luxembourg, the first US tech giant to do so, arguing it had been wrongly grouped under the bloc’s Digital Services Act.

The Digital Services Act subjects some of the world’s biggest tech giants, including Google, Apple and Facebook, to strict rules to remove disinformation, illegal content and protect children. Failure risks potentially billions of pounds in fines.

Amazon said it was unfair that it would be regulated under the rules, while rival retail giants in Europe would not. A European Commission spokesman said it would fight the challenge in court.

