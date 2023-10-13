Competition chiefs give go-ahead to Microsoft's £56bn Activision takeover - latest updates

Microsoft has been given the go-ahead in the UK to progress with its merger with Call of Duty maker Activision - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Microsoft has been given the green light for its $69bn (£56bn) takeover of Activision Blizzard after regulators overturned an earlier decision to block to deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would approve the merger after Microsoft stripped out the Call of Duty maker’s cloud streaming rights from its plans.

The CMA said it would grant its assent “subject to the condition that the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights completes prior to completion of the merger”.

Microsoft said in August that it would offload Activision’s cloud streaming rights for PC and console games to video game publisher Ubisoft.

The CMA blocked Microsoft’s original effort to buy Activision in April, saying it would give the tech giant a stranglehold on the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

The decision prompted claims from Activision that Britain was “closed for business”.

UK approval removes last major obstacle to Microsoft and Activision merger

The Competition and Markets Authority had been the last major obstacle to Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s mega merger and came the X-Box maker updated its offer in August.

Since the deal was announced in January 2022, Microsoft has secured approvals from competition authorities covering more than 40 countries.

Crucially, it got a thumbs-up from the European Union after agreeing to allow users and cloud gaming platforms to stream its titles without paying royalties for 10 years.

However, the deal faced resistance from British and American regulators who worried it would stifle competition in the video game industry.

Top rival Sony also feared it would limit PlayStation gamers’ access to Call of Duty, Activision’s long-running military shooter series.

The US Federal Trade Commission lost a court bid to pause the deal so that its in-house judge could review it.

The FTC has not given up, appealing the decision and last month filing notice of its plan to resume that trial. That signals the US regulator’s intention to unwind the deal even after it closes.

X-Box maker Microsoft will merge with Activision Blizzard, which is behind the Call of Duty series of video games - AP Photo/Peter Morgan

Microsoft president grateful for UK's 'thorough review'

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company was grateful for the “thorough review and decision.”

He said: “We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide.”

We’re grateful for the CMA’s thorough review and decision today. We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide. — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) October 13, 2023

Activision boss 'excited for next chapter'

After UK regulators gave the all clear, Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick wrote on his company’s website:

Today the CMA, the regulatory authority in the UK, approved our transaction with Microsoft. We now have all regulatory approvals necessary to close and we look forward to bringing joy and connection to even more players around the world. Our board chair Brian Kelly and I are incredibly proud of all of you and your accomplishments over the last four decades. We’re excited for our next chapter together with Microsoft and the endless possibilities it creates for you and for our players.

Microsoft gets green light for one of tech's largest ever takeovers

Microsoft’s purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard has won final approval from the UK’s competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the $69bn (£56bn) deal and removing a last obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s blessing was expected after it gave preliminary approval last month to a revamped Microsoft proposal meant to address concerns that the deal would harm competition and hurt gamers.

It signals certain victory in the Xbox maker’s quest to acquire Activision, maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise.

The companies had agreed to extend an original mid-July deadline to October 18 to overcome the regulator’s objections.

The approval also helps Microsoft avoid paying Activision a $4.5bn penalty if the deal does not close.

The watchdog said: “The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers.”

We’ve cleared the new deal for Microsoft to buy Activision without cloud gaming rights.



In August, Microsoft made a concession that would see Ubisoft, instead of Microsoft, buy Activision’s cloud gaming rights.



Read more: https://t.co/Z4scLEJFy0



1/2 pic.twitter.com/gmqwZsOOFi — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) October 13, 2023

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Competition regulators have given their assent to Microsoft’s revised $69bn (£54bn) merger with Activision Blizzard after the US tech giant agreed to revise the plans.

The Competition and Markets Authority gave its assent to the plans provided that Microsoft offloads Activision’s cloud streaming rights for PC and console games.

