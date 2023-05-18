Competition Bureau suing Cineplex for alleged junk fees for online tickets

OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says it's suing Cineplex for allegedly advertising misleading ticket prices.

The Bureau alleges in a Thursday press release that Cineplex is breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online.

It says that an investigation found that consumers can't buy tickets online at advertised prices because there is a mandatory $1.50 fee for booking online.

The Bureau alleges this is an example of misleading drip pricing, also known as a junk fee.

The Bureau notes that recent amendments to the Competition Act explicitly recognize drip pricing as a harmful business practice.

It says any additional fixed charges or fees are false or misleading under the law unless they are imposed by the government, such as sales tax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press