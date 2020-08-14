Competition Bureau investigating Amazon's practices in Canada

Canada’s Competition Bureau is investigating Amazon to determine if the company is engaging in anti-competitive practices through its Canadian marketplace, Amazon.ca.

The investigation is ongoing and no conclusion has been made, a press release said, but the bureau is inviting “market participants to provide input to inform its civil investigation.”

Areas of interest as part of the investigation include:

any past or existing Amazon policies which may impact third-party sellers’ willingness to offer their products for sale at a lower price on other retail channels, such as their own websites or other online marketplaces;

the ability of third-party sellers to succeed on Amazon’s marketplace without using its “Fulfilment By Amazon” service or advertising on Amazon.ca; and

any efforts or strategies by Amazon that may influence consumers to purchase products it offers for sale over those offered by competing sellers.

More to come...

