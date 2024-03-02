Advertisement

The compete list of Brit Award winners and nominees so far

BBC
·2 min read
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa opened the show with her song Training Season

Some of the biggest names in music are finding out who has won and lost at this year's Brit Awards ceremony in London.

Here are the nominations and winners so far - this list is being updated throughout the ceremony.

Artist of the year

  • Arlo Parks

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • Dua Lipa

  • Fred again..

  • J Hus

  • Jessie Ware

  • Little Simz

  • Olivia Dean

  • Raye

Group of the year

  • Winner: Jungle

  • Blur

  • Chase & Status

  • Headie One & K-Trap

  • Young Fathers

Album of the year

  • Blur - The Ballad of Darren

  • J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

  • Little Simz - No Thank You

  • Raye - My 21st Century Blues

  • Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Song of the year

  • Winner: Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism

  • Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

  • Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada

  • Central Cee - Let Go

  • Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

  • Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

  • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

  • J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You

  • Kenya Grace - Strangers

  • Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

  • PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar

  • Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

  • Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe

  • Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React

  • Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Best new artist

  • Winner: Raye

  • Mahalia

  • Olivia Dean

  • PinkPantheress

  • Yussef Dayes

International artist of the year

  • Winner: SZA

  • Asake

  • Burna Boy

  • Caroline Polachek

  • CMAT

  • Kylie Minogue

  • Lana Del Rey

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Taylor Swift

International group of the year

  • Winner: Boygenius

  • Blink-182

  • Foo Fighters

  • Gabriels

  • Paramore

International song of the year

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

  • David Kushner - Daylight

  • Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

  • Jazzy - Giving Me

  • Libianca - People

  • Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers

  • Noah Kahan - Stick Season

  • Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

  • Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

  • Rema - Calm Down

  • SZA - Kill Bill

  • Tate McRae - Greedy

  • Tyla - Water

Best alternative/rock act

  • Winner: Bring Me The Horizon

  • Blur

  • The Rolling Stones

  • Young Fathers

  • Yussef Dayes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

  • Winner: CasIsDead

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • J Hus

  • Little Simz

Best dance act

  • Winner: Calvin Harris

  • Barry Can't Swim

  • Becky Hill

  • Fred again..

  • Romy

Best pop act

  • Winner: Dua Lipa

  • Calvin Harris

  • Charli XCX

  • Olivia Dean

  • Raye

Best R&B act

  • Winner: Raye

  • Cleo Sol

  • Jorja Smith

  • Mahalia

  • Sault

Rising star

  • Winners: The Last Dinner Party

  • Caity Baser

  • Sekou

Songwriter of the year

  • Winner: Raye

Producer of the year

  • Winner: Chase and Status