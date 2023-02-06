Compete.gg reveals artificial intelligence roadmap and 2023 growth initiatives

React Gaming Group Inc.
·3 min read
React Gaming Group Inc.
React Gaming Group Inc.

React Gaming Group

Compete.gg mobile application mockup
Compete.gg mobile application mockup

  • React Gaming’s esports tournament subsidiary to target new markets and mobile applications to fuel long-term growth

  • Growth initiatives to include new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities aimed at increasing future revenue

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCQB: ITMZF) is pleased to announce Compete.gg’s growth strategy for 2023 and beyond.


Screenshot 2023-02-05 at 8.08.00 PM
Screenshot 2023-02-05 at 8.08.00 PM



“Since rebranding our Compete.gg platform last Spring, we have increased the number of game titles and enhanced the platform functionalities, allowing us to more than double the number of users,” said Leigh Hughes, CEO of React Gaming. “In 2023, we will be even more active as we integrate new AI capabilities to the platform, offering best-in-class experience to improve fan engagement. We will also target esports markets that have shown rapid growth in the last few years, namely Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where we already have started to build strong connections with new fan bases.”

One key aspect of AI/ML tech is that it can drive revenue for Compete.gg via predictive analytics. By analyzing user data and behaviour, the platform can provide insights and recommendations to users about tournaments, players, and other features that are most relevant to their interests. This not only creates a more enjoyable experience for users but also increases the likelihood that they will participate in more tournaments and engage more deeply with Compete’s platform.

Another way that AI/ML can drive revenue for Compete is through targeted advertising. By using machine learning algorithms to understand user behaviour and interests, the platform can serve more relevant and effective advertisements to users, leading to increased click-through and higher conversion rates. It also allows the platform to better pair advertisers with the right tournament organizers and brands.

Additionally, and probably most importantly, by leveraging AI and ML, Compete can optimize its tournament creation and management processes, making it easier and more efficient for tournament organizers to run tournaments and manage their communities. This can help reduce administrative overhead and increase the number of tournaments offered on our platform, further increasing user engagement and driving revenue.

When looking at the long-term picture for Compete, mobile is the future. With over 3.2 billion gamers world-wide (source: Statista) and 61% of US adult gamers playing on their mobile phones (source: Entertainment Software Association), mobile is the next logical step. The integration of AI and ML into a Compete mobile offering can significantly increase the company's revenue in the next two years by providing users with a more personalized and engaging experience, increasing the effectiveness of targeted advertising, and streamlining tournament management processes, all via the one device everyone has in their pocket, a smartphone. The good news is that Compete’s platform is built to be adaptable to mobile functionalities, but it will take some time to become fully operational.

“For the time being, we will prioritize short-term revenue generation, through AI and expanding our fan base into new markets, and work on mobile as a longer-term growth initiative,” concluded Mr. Hughes.

About React Gaming Group
React Gaming Group (TSXV: RGG) (OTCQB: ITMZF) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams, and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes, and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations, and include but are not limited to the statements regarding the completion of the Private Placement, payment of a finder’s fee in connection with the Private Placement, the securities to be issued under the Private Placement, closing the Private Placement in tranches, the offering jurisdictions of the Private Placement, effecting the Share Consolidation, mailing of the information circular, and receipt of approval from the TSXV with respect to the Private Placement and Share Consolidation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation’s statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Corporation’s activities, including: that the Corporation’s assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and gaming; the inability to obtain, or maintain, gaming license(s); and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Corporation, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION
REACT GAMING GROUP INC.
Leigh Hughes
1-514-861-1881
info@reactgaming.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69e093df-2218-4886-8410-da6e381b5186


Latest Stories

  • Here's how tech giants Microsoft, Google, and Baidu are taking on ChatGPT, and what that could mean for investors

    AI-powered ChatGPT has become a buzzword for investors. Here's what the Big Techs are working on to make sure they don't get left behind.

  • The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'

    When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.

  • UPDATE 3-Italy warns hackers targeting known server vulnerability

    Thousands of computer servers have been targeted by a global ransomware hacking attack targeting VMware ESXi servers, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters, adding it was on a massive scale. A spokesperson for VMware said the software firm is aware of the report and that it issued patches in February 2021 when it discovered the vulnerability that is now being exploited, urging customers to apply the patch if they have not done so.

  • ‘Prefer over AirPods’: These top-rated earbuds are on mega sale, from $15 — 50% off

    Tozo makes solid Bluetooth earbuds that are comfortable, long-lasting and produce stellar sound.

  • Delete TikTok or risk your data being exposed to 'hostile' threats, warns foreign affairs committee chief

    People have been urged to delete TikTok from their phones, with the chair of Britain's foreign affairs committee warning that "we are being naive" about the threat posed by the app. Alicia Kearns, a Conservative MP, said that keeping the video-sharing platform installed left users' personal data exposed to "hostile" threats - specifically the Chinese government. TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has denied such information would ever be handed over.

  • How to avoid the top 5 most common Windows mistakes

    Whether your computer is brand new or years old, these tips can help you clean things up and stay safer.

  • Ransomware attacks in Europe target old VMware, agencies say

    Cybersecurity agencies in Europe are warning of ransomware attacks exploiting a 2-year-old computer bug as Italy experienced widespread internet outages. The Italian premier’s office said Sunday night the attacks affecting computer systems in the country involved “ransomware already in circulation" in a product made by cloud technology provider VMware. A Friday technical bulletin from a French cybersecurity agency said the attack campaigns target VMware ESXi hypervisors, which are used to monitor virtual machines.

  • Retailers offering discounts on high-end iPhones in China

    Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. A number of other authorised Apple third party sellers are offering similar discounts on the iPhone 14 pro and Pro Max, Reuters checks of promotions on social media showed.

  • Italy warns hackers targeting known server vulnerability

    ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers have been targeted by a global ransomware hacking attack targeting VMware ESXi servers, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters, adding it was on a massive scale. A spokesperson for VMware said the software firm is aware of the report and that it issued patches in February 2021 when it discovered the vulnerability that is now being exploited, urging customers to apply the patch if they have not done so.

  • Delete TikTok app to protect your personal data, says Tory MP

    Alicia Kearns suggested the video-sharing platform is linked to China’s efforts to build a ‘tech totalitarian state’.

  • This day in search marketing history: February 5

    Top Story Text goes here. Text goes here. Text goes here. Text goes here. Also on this day Justice Department homing in on Google Ad Manager in antitrust probe 2020: The feds were interviewing publishers and ad-tech rivals about whether Google has too much control “over the monetization of digital content.” Tripadvisor’s new ‘Review Hub’ […] The post This day in search marketing history: February 5 appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Russian Mercenary Who Brandished Ukrainian Skull Shot ‘Execution-Style’: Reports

    TwitterA high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Ru

  • Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

    The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Secret shopper test catches Kia dealership breaking the law | Go Public

    An Edmonton car salesman says the Kia dealership he recently left repeatedly ripped off customers, emboldened by a shortage of new vehicles in the pandemic. He says the dealership didn't sell vehicles at the advertised price, breaking the law in Alberta and several other provinces.

  • A woman found out she was dead after her parents told news outlets they were grieving her 'loss' by feeding ducks

    Multiple news outlets reported that Alicia Rowe died 10 years ago. The problem is, she was very much alive.

  • Trump Jr. Shares Chinese Balloon Joke That His Dad Might Not Be Too Happy About

    The former president's son retweeted a not-so-kind caricature of Donald Trump.

  • Christie Brinkley, 68, Turns Up The Heat With A Topless Pic, And Fans Lost It

    Christie Brinkley posts a throwback, topless picture to Instagram from a 1983 magazine cover shoot. Fans shower the 68-year-old with compliments.

  • The most daring outfits celebrities wore at the 2023 Grammys

    Many celebrities, like Lizzo and Laverne Cox, took risks with their outfits at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

  • Prince Harry called upon to give evidence against Meghan’s ‘false and malicious lies’

    The Duke of Sussex has been called upon to give evidence in the defamation case brought by Samantha Markle against his wife, Meghan.