The Compensation For VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG's (ETR:VBK) CEO Looks Deserved And Here's Why

Comparing VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has a market capitalization of €3.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €1.2m for the year to June 2022. That's slightly lower by 5.0% over the previous year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at €768.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the German Oil and Gas industry with market capitalizations ranging between €1.8b and €5.9b had a median total CEO compensation of €979k. From this we gather that Claus Sauter is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Claus Sauter directly owns €780m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €768k €768k 64% Other €423k €485k 36% Total Compensation €1.2m €1.3m 100%

On an industry level, around 62% of total compensation represents salary and 38% is other remuneration. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG's Growth

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 85% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 85% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 363%, over three years, would leave most VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

