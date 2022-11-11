The Compensation For Extreme Networks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Looks Deserved And Here's Why

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Ed Meyercord has played in delivering the impressive results at Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 17 November 2022. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Extreme Networks, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Extreme Networks, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$8.9m for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 60% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$760k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$9.1m. So it looks like Extreme Networks compensates Ed Meyercord in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Ed Meyercord directly owns US$17m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$760k US$725k 9% Other US$8.1m US$4.8m 91% Total Compensation US$8.9m US$5.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. In Extreme Networks' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Extreme Networks, Inc.'s Growth

Extreme Networks, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 98% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 9.7% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Extreme Networks, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Extreme Networks, Inc. for providing a total return of 178% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Extreme Networks that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

