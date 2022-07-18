Compatibility & Versatility of Aromatic Resins to Provide Thrust for Pure Monomer Resins Market Development, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Expansion of New Production Facilities in Untapped Markets and New Product Launches to Diversify Product Lines Should Remain the Key Focus of Market Players

United States, Rockville MD, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report on pure monomer resins by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market has reached a valuation of US$ 1.26 billion and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% over the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Market growth is attributed to factors such as the ability of pure monomer resins market to enhance the ability of adhesives to maintain their cohesion at extreme temperatures and provide fine-tune adhesive formulations to fulfil specific end-use application requirements without affecting or interchanging other key performance properties.

A pure monomer resin is basically prepared from the identical type of aromatic monomer as the basic C9 formulation of aromatic resins with one critical distinction. As the name implies, these resins are prepared from feedstock that has been extremely filtered to eradicate colour-causing contaminants and to specifically control the composition of the product.

For Critical Insights on Pure Monomer Resins Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5735

Increasing production and consumption of light vehicles, rising number of electric vehicles, and transition from mature to emerging markets in the long-term forecast are set to drive the consumption of sealants for gearboxes and engines, which will bolster the market for pure monomer resins.

The global chemical industry is set to witness growth at more than 3% over the coming years. The rise in chemical demand across industries such as consumer goods, electronics, and automotive is anticipated to provide strong support to the growth of the pure monomer resins market.

Which Form of Pure Monomer Resin is Most Widely Utilized?

Styrene is prominently used for the production of plastics, paints & coating, synthetic rubber compounding, and styrene-alkyd coatings. Styrene is essential in the creation of various consumer and industrial products that are used daily. Consumers prefer styrene-based products rather than alpha-methyl styrene-based products due to the cost differentiation and level of purity.

As such, styrene-based pure monomer resins are anticipated to remain the prime growth generator in the market during the forecast period. Demand for styrene-based pure monomer resins is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach a market value of US$ 1.39 billion by 2032.

To learn more about Pure Monomer Resins Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5735

Key Segments Covered in Pure Monomer Resins Industry Survey

  • Pure Monomer Resins Market by Resin Type :

    • Styrene-based Pure Monomer Resins

    • Alpha-methyl Styrene-based Pure Monomer Resins

    • Others

  • Pure Monomer Resins Market by Application :

    • Adhesive Production

    • Sealant Production

    • Polymer Modification

    • Rubber Compounding

    • Wax Formulations

    • Coating Production

    • Others

  • Pure Monomer Resins Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Prominent pure monomer resins manufacturers are Eastman (Synthomer), TOTAL Cray Valley, Rain Carbon Germany GmbH, Guangzhou Xinhuayue Resin Technology Co., Ltd, Kolon Industries, Yasuhara Chemical Co. Ltd, Songwon, and Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Pure monomer resin producers should concentrate on resource and cost optimization, which will eventually cut miscellaneous expenses and upsurge their overall profitability. Prominent manufacturers of pure monomer resins should tie up with end-use industries such as automotive and food processing to drive their sales in terms of volume.

Get Customization on Pure Monomer Resins Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5735

Key players in Pure Monomer Resins Market

  • Eastman (Synthomer)

  • TOTAL Cray Valley

  • Rain Carbon Germany GmbH

  • Guangzhou Xinhuayue Resin Technology Co., Ltd

  • Kolon Industries

  • YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

  • Songwon

  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Pure Monomer Resins Market Study

  • By resin type, styrene-based pure monomer resins are expected to projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 639.8 million over the forecast period (2022-2032).

  • Alpha-methyl styrene-based pure monomer resins, on the other hand, are anticipated to account for 37.6% market share by 2032 while increasing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

  • By application, usage in adhesive production is anticipated to reach US$ 530.9 million by 2032.

  • North America is projected to capture around 28% of the global pure monomer resins market share by 2032.

  • Europe is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 243.6 million by 2032.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Carbon Black Market- Owing to rapid growth of carbon black as a useful chemical, the global market is projected to grow substantially at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade, and top a valuation of US$ 30 Billion.

Lithium Mining Market- The global lithium mining market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7% over the decade. It is anticipated that the mining capabilities of prominent mining agencies such as Albemarle, Ganfeng Lithium, Livent, Nemaska Lithium, Orocobre limited, Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries, SQM, and Lithium Americas Corp will reach 120 KT by 2021-end.

Iron Ore Pellets Market- According to a research study done by Fact.MR, demand for iron ore pellets is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period of 2021 to 2031, up from 399 Mn tons in 2021.

Propanediol Market- The global propanediol market is estimated at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29 Mn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Flat Glass Market- The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Textile Market- The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Zeolite Market- The zeolite market has garnered a market value of US$ 11.65 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 18.98 Bn.

Aluminum Extrusion Market- The global sales of aluminium extrusion is expected to garner a market value of US$ 89 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% by accumulating a market value of US$ 175 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Bonded Magnet Market- The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.