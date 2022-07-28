COMPASS Pathways launches phase II clinical trial of psilocybin therapy in anorexia nervosa

COMPASS Pathways
·9 min read
COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways
Hear from Dr Guy Goodwin
Hear from Dr Walter Kaye
Hear from Dr Hubertus Himmerich

Multi-centre, double-blind randomised controlled phase II trial will investigate the efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in anorexia nervosa for which there is currently no approved pharmacological treatment option


London, UK – 28 July 2022        

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it has launched a multi-centre, double-blind randomised controlled phase II clinical trial investigating the efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin, administered with psychological support, in people with anorexia nervosa.

The phase II clinical trial will compare the effects of 25 mg and 1 mg of investigational COMP360 psilocybin when administered with psychological support, in 60 participants with anorexia nervosa, across four world-leading research institutes in the UK and US (King's College London, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sheppard Pratt). Any changes in symptoms after COMP360 psilocybin therapy will be measured using the Eating Disorder Examination (EDE) interview and other measures; the trial primary endpoint is change from baseline in the EDE global score at week 4 after administration of COMP360 psilocybin therapy.

Anorexia nervosa is a serious mental illness characterised by severe restriction of calorie intake and a preoccupation with weight and shape. Anorexia carries the highest mortality rate (5.86)1 of all psychiatric disorders because of medical complications and suicide;2 approximately 20-40% of deaths in anorexia nervosa are thought to result from suicide.3 Currently there are no approved pharmacological treatments. Globally, about 2.2% of women and 0.3% of men suffer from anorexia nervosa at some point in their lives.4

In May, COMPASS announced positive early signals from an exploratory, open-label investigator-initiated study conducted by Dr Walter Kaye, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry Eating Disorders Program and Principal Investigator on the phase II trial.5 Dr Kaye said: "Anorexia nervosa is one of the most difficult to treat conditions we face in psychiatry, with the highest suicide rate of any mental health challenge. Not only can it have a huge impact on the people living with it, but also on the people closest to them. Research and progress are urgently needed; we’ve already seen encouraging data from an exploratory, open-label study in treating anorexia nervosa with COMP360 psilocybin therapy, and this phase II study represents another important step forward.”

Dr Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer, COMPASS Pathways, said, “There are no approved pharmacological treatment options for people living with anorexia nervosa, and we are determined to change this. We are conducting this rigorous clinical trial to understand whether COMP360 psilocybin, with psychological support, could help people living with anorexia nervosa who urgently need new options."

This will be the first study to use myPathfinder, COMPASS’ digital application for supporting patients throughout their COMP360 psilocybin therapy journey. The app is optional for participants in the study, providing engaging education about the therapy model, and with participant consent, collecting real-world data for research on treatment responsiveness. Learn more here.

-Ends-


About anorexia nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is a serious mental illness characterised by severe restriction of calorie intake and a preoccupation with weight and shape. It carries the highest mortality rate of all psychiatric disorders.2 This high mortality rate is explained in part by the physical complications (muscle and bone problems, such as osteoporosis; damage to the brain leading to seizures and memory issues; and heart problems including heart failure) and in part by an increased rate of suicide; approximately 20-40% of deaths in anorexia nervosa are thought to result from suicide.3 Globally, about 2.2% of women and 0.3% of men suffer from anorexia nervosa at some point in their lives.4

About the COMP360 psilocybin therapy phase II study (COMP401)

The study will recruit 60 participants who currently meet the criteria for either the restrictive or binge-purge subtypes of anorexia nervosa (mild to severe), with a history of disordered eating of at least three years before entering the study and have tried at least one previous treatment in the past three years.

Participants will be randomised in a 2:1 ratio to receive single administration session with either COMP360 25 mg or COMP360 1 mg. Participants will be followed regularly for a period of 12 weeks. During these visits, measures of changes in their psychological symptoms (via structured interviews and self-reported questionnaire) and physical symptoms (via weight measurement) of anorexia nervosa will be performed. Safety assessments will also be carried out to monitor physical and laboratory values and suicidality.

About COMPASS Pathways                

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also running a phase II clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.        

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “objective”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, anorexia nervosa or any other disease, COMPASS’s business strategy and goals, including its ability to obtain regulatory approval of its product candidates, including COMP360, and to launch and commercialise products, COMPASS’s ability to continue to advance its research or develop plans to bring its product candidates to patients, including COMP360, and COMPASS’s expectations regarding the benefits of its psilocybin therapy. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS’s control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in COMPASS’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.     

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919        
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

References:

1 Mortality rates in patients with anorexia nervosa and other eating disorders. A meta-analysis of 36 studies; Jon Arcelus, Alex J Mitchell, Jackie Wales, Søren Nielsen. Archives of General Psychiatry. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21727255/. Last accessed: July 2022.
2 Rethinking Therapeutic Strategies for Anorexia Nervosa: Insights From Psychedelic Medicine and Animal Models; Claire J. Foldi, Paul Liknaitzky, Martin Williams, Brian J, Oldfield. Frontiers in Neuroscience. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2020.00043/full. Last accessed: July 2022
3 Characteristics of Suicide Attempts in Anorexia and Bulimia Nervosa: A Case–Control Study; Sébastien Guillaume, Isabelle Jaussent, Emilie Olié, Catherine Genty, Jacques Bringer, Philippe Courtet, Ulrike Schmidt. PLOS ONE. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0023578. Last accessed: July 2022
4 Epidemiology of eating disorders: An update; Anna Keski-Rahkonen, Anu Raevuori, Hans Wijbrand Hoek. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/252793579_Epidemiology_of_eating_disorders_An_update. Last accessed: July 2022.
5 The Safety, Efficacy, and Tolerability of Psilocybin in Participants with Anorexia Nervosa; Stephanie Knatz Peck PhD, Samantha Shao BS, Susan Murray PhD, Walter H. Kaye MD, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/U3Pp4UQunTo

https://www.youtube.com/embed/1m7srY8HXEM

https://www.youtube.com/embed/BUK3RgjxmpA


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongsi

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.