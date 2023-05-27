Compass Group's (LON:CPG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of July to £0.15. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.7%.

Compass Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Compass Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 50.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.235, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.371. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.7% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Compass Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Compass Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Compass Group's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Compass Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Compass Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

