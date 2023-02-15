Compass Diversified Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial (888) 396-8049 (domestic) or (416) 764-8646 (international). The Conference ID is 74552633. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through March 8, 2023, at (877) 674-7070 (domestic) or (416) 764-8692 (international). The playback passcode is 552633 #. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

Since its founding in 1998, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries. Words such as "believes," "expects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Media Contact:

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

The IGB Group

 

Leon Berman

Cody Slach

212.477.8438

Gateway Group

lberman@igbir.com

949.574.3860

 

CODI@gatewayir.com

 


