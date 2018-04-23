Comparison: Kyle Busch vs. Buck Baker at 46 wins
Comparison: Kyle Busch vs. Buck Baker at 46 winsKyle Busch’s victory at Richmond Raceway was his third in a row and the 46th of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker for 15th place all time. It’s the second Hall of Famer on the all-time wins list that Busch has equaled in …
Kyle Busch’s victory at Richmond Raceway was his third in a row and the 46th of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker for 15th place all time.
It’s the second Hall of Famer on the all-time wins list that Busch has equaled in wins this year. His first win of the year, at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month, tied the Joe Gibbs Racing driver with Bill Elliott, who he has since put in the rearview.
Baker’s 46th win came in a crown jewel race — the Southern 500. It was the 1964 running of the event, with Baker passing Jimmy Pardue to lead the last 63 laps for his final career win.
Let’s take a look at how Busch’s career stats match up to Baker’s at the time of both drivers’ 46th win.
Key Stats
Buck Baker
Kyle Busch
Starts
503
471
Wins
46
46
Top fives
246
168
Top 10s
372
249
Laps led
5,795
14,879
Laps completed
109,468
131,913
Busch Pole Awards
45
29
Age
45
32
With his current hot streak, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver may catch a few more people on the all-time wins list this year. Herb Thomas is next in his sights with 48 wins. Tony Stewart (49 wins) is after that, with the 50-win plateau looming in the distance as well.
Here’s a look at the all-time top-20 winners in Monster Energy Series history, with an asterisk denoting an active driver.
Rank
Driver
Wins
1.
Richard Petty
200
2.
David Pearson
105
3.
Jeff Gordon
93
t-4.
Bobby Allison
84
t-4.
Darrell Waltrip
84
t-6.
Jimmie Johnson*
83
t-6.
Cale Yarborough
83
8.
Dale Earnhardt
76
9.
Rusty Wallace
55
10.
Lee Petty
54
t-11.
Junior Johnson
50
t-11.
Ned Jarrett
50
13.
Tony Stewart
49
14.
Herb Thomas
48
t-15.
Buck Baker
46
t-15.
Kyle Busch*
46
17.
Bill Elliott
44
t-18.
Kevin Harvick*
40
t-18.
Mark Martin
40
20.
Tim Flock
39