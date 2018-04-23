Comparison: Kyle Busch vs. Buck Baker at 46 wins

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • Kyle Busch&#8217;s victory at Richmond Raceway was his third in a row and the 46th of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker for 15th place all time. It&#8217;s the second Hall of Famer on the all-time wins list that Busch has equaled in &#8230;
  • Kyle Busch&#8217;s victory at Richmond Raceway was his third in a row and the 46th of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker for 15th place all time. It&#8217;s the second Hall of Famer on the all-time wins list that Busch has equaled in &#8230;
1 / 2

Comparison: Kyle Busch vs. Buck Baker at 46 wins

Kyle Busch’s victory at Richmond Raceway was his third in a row and the 46th of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker for 15th place all time. It’s the second Hall of Famer on the all-time wins list that Busch has equaled in …

Kyle Busch’s victory at Richmond Raceway was his third in a row and the 46th of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker for 15th place all time.

It’s the second Hall of Famer on the all-time wins list that Busch has equaled in wins this year. His first win of the year, at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month, tied the Joe Gibbs Racing driver with Bill Elliott, who he has since put in the rearview.

Baker’s 46th win came in a crown jewel race — the Southern 500. It was the 1964 running of the event, with Baker passing Jimmy Pardue to lead the last 63 laps for his final career win.

Let’s take a look at how Busch’s career stats match up to Baker’s at the time of both drivers’ 46th win.

Key Stats

Buck Baker

Kyle Busch

Starts

503

471

Wins

46

46

Top fives

246

168

Top 10s

372

249

Laps led

5,795

14,879

Laps completed

109,468

131,913

Busch Pole Awards

45

29

Age

45

32

 

With his current hot streak, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver may catch a few more people on the all-time wins list this year. Herb Thomas is next in his sights with 48 wins. Tony Stewart (49 wins) is after that, with the 50-win plateau looming in the distance as well.

Here’s a look at the all-time top-20 winners in Monster Energy Series history, with an asterisk denoting an active driver.

Rank

Driver

Wins

1.

Richard Petty

200

2.

David Pearson

105

3.

Jeff Gordon

93

t-4.

Bobby Allison

84

t-4.

Darrell Waltrip

84

t-6.

Jimmie Johnson*

83

t-6.

Cale Yarborough

83

8.

Dale Earnhardt

76

9.

Rusty Wallace

55

10.

Lee Petty

54

t-11.

Junior Johnson

50

t-11.

Ned Jarrett

50

13.

Tony Stewart

49

14.

Herb Thomas

48

t-15.

Buck Baker

46

t-15.

Kyle Busch*

46

17.

Bill Elliott

44

t-18.

Kevin Harvick*

40

t-18.

Mark Martin

40

20.

Tim Flock

39

 

What to Read Next