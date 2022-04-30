I compared 2 of Chip and Joanna Gaines' breakfast spots, and I'd go all the way back to Waco just for their coffee shop

An Insider reporter visited Waco, Texas. Samantha Grindell / Insider / Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images

I had breakfast at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table and Magnolia Press in Waco, Texas.

Both were delicious, but I preferred the coffee shop's fare over the restaurant's.

Some of Magnolia Table's offerings were average, while everything at Magnolia Press was incredible.

I visited Chip and Joanna Gaines' hometown of Waco, Texas, in February (during a very windy week).

Insider reporter Samantha Grindell in Waco, Texas. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I write about Chip and Joanna for Insider a lot, and I wanted to go to Waco to learn more about the city the couple calls home.

Most of all, I was excited to explore the Silos, where Chip and Joanna have multiple stores, including Magnolia Home and Magnolia Market.

I also wanted to try some of the Gaineses' food while I was in town.

I ate breakfast at Magnolia Press on my first full day in Waco.

I had breakfast at the Gaineses' coffee shop. Samantha Grindell/Insider

Magnolia Press became my first dining experience in Waco because it's on the Silos property.

I was eager to explore Chip and Jo's plethora of shops, so the coffee shop seemed like a convenient place to grab breakfast.

The Gaineses opened Magnolia Press in 2019, and it offers a variety of savory and sweet breakfast treats in addition to coffee and tea.

At the cafe, you order from one of about four baristas working behind the counter, and the line of people was heavy on the Monday I visited.

I got a familiar coffee and a pastry I had never tried before at the coffee shop.

I was excited about the savory artichoke croissant. Samantha Grindell/Insider

When I reached the front of the line, I asked for an iced vanilla latte, which is typically my coffee of choice, and a savory artichoke croissant, a pastry with spinach and artichoke dip in the center.

A Magnolia representative later told me the breakfast creation was Joanna's personal recipe.

As someone raised in the South, I couldn't turn down the opportunity to try one of my favorite dips on a flaky pastry.

I was stunned by how good the breakfast was.

The simple meal was delectable. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I tried my latte first, with some trepidation. I've had many artificial tasting vanilla lattes, and I was worried the Magnolia Press experience would be the same.

Story continues

But I was pleasantly surprised by how delicious it was. The drink had a tasty balance of caffeine and what tasted like real vanilla. I found myself wishing Magnolia Press' large cups were even bigger so I would have more to drink.

I loved my latte, but the croissant was even better.

I bit into the buttery croissant, ensuring I got plenty of Joanna's spinach and artichoke dip.

My mouth watered as I discovered the flaky pastry combined perfectly with the savory and salty dip. The buttery croissant balanced the spinach and artichoke flavors, creating a flavorful and rich bite that wasn't overwhelming. It was one of the most delicious pastries I've ever had.

"I understand why these people are millionaires," I immediately texted multiple friends about Chip and Joanna after inhaling the breakfast treat.

I still think about the breakfast pastry two months later, craving the savory-sweet treat.

After my experience at Magnolia Press, I was eager to dine at Magnolia Table.

Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas. Samantha Grindell/Insider

I went to Magnolia Table on my second day in town, hopping in a car-ride service from my hotel situated in downtown Waco since the restaurant sits about two miles away from the Silos.

I was excited to try the restaurant, as I'd heard good things about it from Chip and Joanna fans, my colleagues, and locals.

Typically, there's a bit of a wait at Magnolia Table, but I was seated at a counter right away when I dined there.

I got a big plate of food at Magnolia Table.

The Farm Breakfast at Magnolia Table. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The Magnolia Table menu is pretty expansive, with a mix of breakfast and lunch fare.

I decided to go for the classic Farm Breakfast, which consists of two eggs, tater tots, a biscuit with strawberry butter, and your choice of bacon and sausage. I chose the bacon, and I got my eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese.

I also got a side of fruit, and I was pleased the fruit bowl consisted of berries and grapes rather than melon.

I bought another iced vanilla latte, hoping it would be as good as the one I got from Magnolia Press.

I loved my biscuit, but I was underwhelmed by most of my food.

The biscuit was the best part of the meal. Samantha Grindell/Insider

The meal started off strong, as the latte seemed to be the same recipe as the one I got at Magnolia Press. However, the drink was more watery than the latte I had at Magnolia Press.

I then took a bite of the biscuit with strawberry butter on it. The crumbly pastry instantly melted in my mouth, having the soft texture I look for in a biscuit. The butter added moisture to each bite, and the subtle sweetness made me tempted to eat it with a spoon.

The rest of the food on my plate was good, but it wasn't outstanding like the biscuit.

The eggs could have been more seasoned, and I didn't love the texture or after-taste of the tater tots. I liked the bacon, but it tasted like the kind you could get at any diner.

Overall, the meal was fine, but not great. I think I would have enjoyed it more if I had just gotten the basket of biscuits.

I'd return to Waco for my Magnolia Press breakfast before my Magnolia Table meal.

I preferred my Magnolia Press meal. Samantha Grindell/Insider

My breakfast at Magnolia Table was pretty good, but the pastry and coffee I had at Magnolia Press were incredible.

I also loved the savory artichoke croissant because it was unique. I had never had spinach and artichoke dip on top of a pastry, and the combination of two of my favorite foods just couldn't be beat.

I still liked my Magnolia Table experience, but you can get food similar to the fare served at the restaurant pretty much anywhere in the South. It just didn't stand out to me like the Magnolia Press offerings did.

Read the original article on Insider