I compared 2 of Chip and Joanna Gaines' breakfast spots, and I'd go all the way back to Waco just for their coffee shop

Samantha Grindell
·6 min read
A side-by-side of two breakfasts with an inset of Chip and Joanna Gaines.
An Insider reporter visited Waco, Texas.Samantha Grindell / Insider / Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images

  • I had breakfast at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table and Magnolia Press in Waco, Texas.

  • Both were delicious, but I preferred the coffee shop's fare over the restaurant's.

  • Some of Magnolia Table's offerings were average, while everything at Magnolia Press was incredible.

I visited Chip and Joanna Gaines' hometown of Waco, Texas, in February (during a very windy week).

A photo of a woman in front of a white building that says Magnolia Home.
Insider reporter Samantha Grindell in Waco, Texas.Samantha Grindell/Insider

I write about Chip and Joanna for Insider a lot, and I wanted to go to Waco to learn more about the city the couple calls home.

Most of all, I was excited to explore the Silos, where Chip and Joanna have multiple stores, including Magnolia Home and Magnolia Market.

I also wanted to try some of the Gaineses' food while I was in town.

I ate breakfast at Magnolia Press on my first full day in Waco.

A photo of a deep green restaurant with &quot;Magnolia Press&quot; written on the side of it.
I had breakfast at the Gaineses' coffee shop.Samantha Grindell/Insider

Magnolia Press became my first dining experience in Waco because it's on the Silos property.

I was eager to explore Chip and Jo's plethora of shops, so the coffee shop seemed like a convenient place to grab breakfast.

The Gaineses opened Magnolia Press in 2019, and it offers a variety of savory and sweet breakfast treats in addition to coffee and tea.

At the cafe, you order from one of about four baristas working behind the counter, and the line of people was heavy on the Monday I visited.

I got a familiar coffee and a pastry I had never tried before at the coffee shop.

A coffee shop counter with people in front of it.
I was excited about the savory artichoke croissant.Samantha Grindell/Insider

When I reached the front of the line, I asked for an iced vanilla latte, which is typically my coffee of choice, and a savory artichoke croissant, a pastry with spinach and artichoke dip in the center.

A Magnolia representative later told me the breakfast creation was Joanna's personal recipe.

As someone raised in the South, I couldn't turn down the opportunity to try one of my favorite dips on a flaky pastry.

I was stunned by how good the breakfast was.

A croissant and an iced coffee on a counter.
The simple meal was delectable.Samantha Grindell/Insider

I tried my latte first, with some trepidation. I've had many artificial tasting vanilla lattes, and I was worried the Magnolia Press experience would be the same.

But I was pleasantly surprised by how delicious it was. The drink had a tasty balance of caffeine and what tasted like real vanilla. I found myself wishing Magnolia Press' large cups were even bigger so I would have more to drink.

I loved my latte, but the croissant was even better.

I bit into the buttery croissant, ensuring I got plenty of Joanna's spinach and artichoke dip.

My mouth watered as I discovered the flaky pastry combined perfectly with the savory and salty dip. The buttery croissant balanced the spinach and artichoke flavors, creating a flavorful and rich bite that wasn't overwhelming. It was one of the most delicious pastries I've ever had.

"I understand why these people are millionaires," I immediately texted multiple friends about Chip and Joanna after inhaling the breakfast treat.

I still think about the breakfast pastry two months later, craving the savory-sweet treat.

After my experience at Magnolia Press, I was eager to dine at Magnolia Table.

Magnolia Table restaurant.
Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.Samantha Grindell/Insider

I went to Magnolia Table on my second day in town, hopping in a car-ride service from my hotel situated in downtown Waco since the restaurant sits about two miles away from the Silos.

I was excited to try the restaurant, as I'd heard good things about it from Chip and Joanna fans, my colleagues, and locals.

Typically, there's a bit of a wait at Magnolia Table, but I was seated at a counter right away when I dined there.

I got a big plate of food at Magnolia Table.

A breakfast with hashbrowns, eggs, a biscuit, bacon, and butter. A plate of fruit and an iced coffee sit next to it.
The Farm Breakfast at Magnolia Table.Samantha Grindell/Insider

The Magnolia Table menu is pretty expansive, with a mix of breakfast and lunch fare.

I decided to go for the classic Farm Breakfast, which consists of two eggs, tater tots, a biscuit with strawberry butter, and your choice of bacon and sausage. I chose the bacon, and I got my eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese.

I also got a side of fruit, and I was pleased the fruit bowl consisted of berries and grapes rather than melon.

I bought another iced vanilla latte, hoping it would be as good as the one I got from Magnolia Press.

I loved my biscuit, but I was underwhelmed by most of my food.

A plate with hashbrowns, bacon, eggs, and a biscuit on it.
The biscuit was the best part of the meal.Samantha Grindell/Insider

The meal started off strong, as the latte seemed to be the same recipe as the one I got at Magnolia Press. However, the drink was more watery than the latte I had at Magnolia Press.

I then took a bite of the biscuit with strawberry butter on it. The crumbly pastry instantly melted in my mouth, having the soft texture I look for in a biscuit. The butter added moisture to each bite, and the subtle sweetness made me tempted to eat it with a spoon.

The rest of the food on my plate was good, but it wasn't outstanding like the biscuit.

The eggs could have been more seasoned, and I didn't love the texture or after-taste of the tater tots. I liked the bacon, but it tasted like the kind you could get at any diner.

Overall, the meal was fine, but not great. I think I would have enjoyed it more if I had just gotten the basket of biscuits.

I'd return to Waco for my Magnolia Press breakfast before my Magnolia Table meal.

A woman takes a selfie in front of a building that says &quot;Magnolia Home.&quot;
I preferred my Magnolia Press meal.Samantha Grindell/Insider

My breakfast at Magnolia Table was pretty good, but the pastry and coffee I had at Magnolia Press were incredible.

I also loved the savory artichoke croissant because it was unique. I had never had spinach and artichoke dip on top of a pastry, and the combination of two of my favorite foods just couldn't be beat.

I still liked my Magnolia Table experience, but you can get food similar to the fare served at the restaurant pretty much anywhere in the South. It just didn't stand out to me like the Magnolia Press offerings did.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Unbeaten Montreal fighter Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse confident ahead of UFC debut

    With a UFC contract under his belt and a hamburger named after him, unbeaten Montreal welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse is already making his mark. Lainesse, with former UFC contender Patrick (The Predator) Cote in his corner, won his way into the UFC with a 97-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in November. Now the two look to continue their winning ways Saturday on a televised Fight Night card in Las Vegas where Lainesse (8-0-0) makes his UFC debut against American (Gifted