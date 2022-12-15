Company in Probe of Dem Senator Bob Menendez Tied to His Crooked Donors

William Bredderman
·9 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The shadowy globe-spanning company at the heart of the latest federal investigation into Sen. Bob Menendez has ties to two of the Democrat’s financial backers, both power players on the state’s cash-washed northern waterfront—and both recently busted by the feds in separate schemes involving bank fraud and organized crime.

Multiple outlets have reported that the latest Department of Justice probe into Menendez, who chairs the powerful Committee on Foreign Relations, revolves around a mysterious company called IS EG Halal, based in the senator’s home state of New Jersey.

In 2019, the Egyptian government awarded the U.S. firm exclusive rights to handle halal certification for its meat imports—giving the previously unknown enterprise a hammerlock on the supply chain of a country of more than 100 million people.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the feds have taken a particular interest in IS EG Halal co-founder Antranig Aslanian, an attorney the paper reported may have ties to Menendez’s wife. Aslanian declined to comment for this story, and IS EG did not respond to repeated outreach by The Daily Beast.

But a review by The Daily Beast of public records and of local and international news reporting revealed that IS EG’s relationships stretch much farther, and touch far shadier characters and locales, than previously understood. These materials link the company not just to the Egyptian government but to a pair of New Jersey businessmen entwined with Menendez and the senator’s allies in the state’s notoriously powerful local political machines: Fred Daibes and Gazmend “Gus” Lita, who have made careers catering to the affluent professionals who have flooded a part of the Garden State once known mostly for its rotting piers and Superfund sites.

As it happens, both entrepreneurs copped to federal crimes earlier this year.

The documents The Daily Beast reviewed do not implicate Menendez, long the beneficiary of political contributions from both men, from their families, and from their associates. The senator’s team declined to comment on the new scrutiny from the Justice Department, and his campaign—using a U.S. Senate email account—said he does not presently intend to refund gifts from either confessed criminal.

Inside a Dem Senator’s Plan to Install His Son in Congress

Binding all of the threads together is a glass office complex hunkered along the Hudson at 125 River Road, in the Borough of Edgewater—a part of the state called “Gold Coast” for its view of and access to Manhattan. Visiting in-person, The Daily Beast found a maroon awning over the doorway to IS EG’s office that listed not only its name but that of Medi Trade EG, a long-established but enigmatic Egyptian food importer.

A 2019 article in the independent Egyptian outlet Mada Masr uncovered extensive business ties between IS EG and Medi Trade, and provided some insights into how and even why the then-two-year-old New Jersey firm secured a monopoly on halal certification for the Middle Eastern giant. Among other points, Mada Masr revealed that Medi Trade’s New Jersey branch was incorporated by Aslanian’s law partner, and that statements by the company’s executives indicate Medi Trade is likely state-owned or state-controlled. The Daily Beast’s own translations of these statements uphold this assessment.

Medi Trade did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but Mada Masr and The Daily Beast are not alone in reaching this conclusion: in a 2013 article, Reuters referred to Medi Trade as a “state commodity enterprise.” Further, Bloomberg has reported that Medi Trade purchases foodstuffs on behalf of the Egyptian government.

Corporate records show that the office building housing the new import firms belongs to Daibes Enterprises—and numerous Daibes entities use the exact same suite that IS EG lists on its website and in materials filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture: suite 301.

The Daibes clan have donated more than $400,000 to assorted state-level candidates, according to New Jersey campaign finance records. Meanwhile Federal Election Commission filings reveal they have contributed upwards of $200,000 to federal officials—including tens of thousands to Menendez and his committees.

Additionally, a review of FEC records indicates that numerous individuals with business or family ties to the Daibes organization, including IS EG co-founder Aslanian, have kicked in similar amounts to Menendez’s committees on the exact same day, suggesting a coordinated effort.

The patriarch of the development dynasty, Fred Daibes, is famous for his power over Edgewater, as well as for his collection of flashy cars—and for confessing earlier this year to submitting false materials to a bank he co-founded in order to obtain a $1.8 million loan. A lawyer for the builder denied his client has ever bundled contributions for Menendez, and maintained he has refrained from further criminal adventures.

“Fred Daibes denies any wrongdoing whatsoever other than the single charge to which he pleaded guilty,” attorney Lawrence Lustberg wrote in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Lustberg added that Daibes “has absolutely nothing to do with the day-to-day affairs of” IS EG, but did not elaborate on his relationship with the company, except to indicate IS EG has used space at other properties the developer controls.

Lustberg also stated that Daibes has retained another attorney to represent him in the federal probe into Menendez and IS EG, and referred further questions about the developer’s ties to the parties involved and his interactions with investigators to the new counsel. That lawyer, however, declined to comment for this piece.

Incorporation records, and the site visit, show that IS EG uses a specific sub-suite at 125 River Road: 301a, which has its own mailbox and entrance. It is unclear whether this space is fully separate or connected with the Daibes offices on the third floor.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Daibes Enterprises and IS EG Halal listed as working out of the same office building suite. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>

Daibes Enterprises and IS EG Halal listed as working out of the same office building suite.

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Nonetheless, the links between IS EG and the Daibes companies run even deeper.

The latest incorporation documents for IS EG, which place it in sub-suite 301a, were filed by an attorney named Denise Travers. Travers was long married to Daibes Enterprises general counsel Robert Travers—and a 2017 federal civil suit suggested she, in her position as attorney for Edgewater’s zoning board, was part of a concerted effort by local officials to prevent developers other than Daibes from building in the area. Edgewater denied these allegations, but ultimately settled the matter out of court. Neither Denise nor Robert Travers responded to requests for comment. Edgewater hired Robert Travers as its attorney earlier this year, public records show.

Lustberg noted that Daibes was not a party to this lawsuit, and asserted that Robert and Denise Travers have since divorced.

But there are other connections still. One of the other entities incorporated at sub-suite 301a of 125 River Road is 214 High Mountain Road LLC. The name of this entity matches an address of a Daibes-owned property in North Haledon, New Jersey.

The names on the documents are those of Gazmend Lita and his wife.

Lita, a construction company owner and restaurateur, is another Menendez donor and frequent business partner to Daibes Enterprises in both the hospitality and building sectors.

He is also, by his own admission in a February plea deal with the Department of Justice, the founder of an Albanian-American “social club” that functioned as an illegal gambling den operated by a racketeering and shakedown outfit the the feds call “the Diamond Enterprise.” Although not a formal member of the “Enterprise,” Lita confessed to establishing the club at its request and to taking a cut of its illicit profits.

What’s more, Lita is directly tied to IS EG Halal. The database OpenCorporates identifies Lita as a director of IS EG’s India branch, as do multiple other services tracking business records in the Southeast Asian nation. Lita remains registered in the Indian Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ database of company directors, though he is no longer associated with any firm.

Meanwhile, a sentencing memo Lita’s lawyer filed after his guilty plea noted that his client had “no choice but to resign from his most recent position as a halal food inspector” during the trial, due to the extensive international travel the role required—though the attorney added that Lita hoped to resume the job soon.

Both Lita and his counsel refused to speak to The Daily Beast when contacted. But U.S. public records show India is not the only foreign government with which he has interacted.

Lita is also the agent of 4 Jersey Street Associates LLC, yet another entity based out of sub-suite 301a at 125 River Road. Public records show that in early 2021, while under federal indictment for the gambling charge, Lita not only incorporated this company but used it to purchase the titular address in the Borough of East Rutherford from the Egyptian Defense Ministry.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Bonnie Cash via Getty Images</div>

Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Bonnie Cash via Getty Images

Two attorneys’ names appear on the deed of sale: one is Antranig Aslanian, the IS EG co-founder; the other is Daibes general counsel Robert Travers.

Local news reports, along with materials The Daily Beast obtained from East Rutherford, document that Aslanian represented the Egyptian government in its failed bid to get local approval to convert the property into a United Nations annex and housing for military personnel.

East Rutherford tax records show that the borough continues to send tax bills for the site to 125 River Road, 301a: that is, to the IS EG and Medi Trade offices. Further, paperwork Lita signed and filed with the East Rutherford Buildings Department showed he used this exact address, down to the sub-suite, in handwritten materials seeking a certificate of occupancy for the property. Lita also listed the 301a address on development plans for the secured property he used for his bail in the federal criminal trial—leaving no room for doubt as to his use of the IS EG office space.

Less clear is what stake, if any, Daibes and Travers had in the East Rutherford transaction with the Egyptian armed forces. A source familiar with the sale described Travers as somebody who “represents Daibes and represents people who know Daibes,” and was familiar with Lita primarily as a partner in Daibes projects.

This is not even the first time Lita has dabbled in global politics.

In 2019 Open Secrets reported that his family construction company had helped finance a lobbying campaign on behalf of an Albanian official banned from entering the United States for his involvement in public corruption. The same article revealed that Lita had incorporated an import/export business in Albania with Korab Lita, who Albanian outlets identified as a member of the Balkan nation’s parliament.

Gazmend Lita’s relationship to this official is unclear, although the name of the Albanian enterprise is the same as that of his U.S. building firm: Lita Brothers.

A mistrial spared Menendez conviction on bribery charges related to a different political donor in 2017.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • NHL best and worst: Ovechkin has Gretzky in his sights

    Another week of outstanding NHL action has wrapped up, with plenty of big saves, slippery goals, and a few moments that might not have gone as planned.

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Canadian speedskating team strikes double gold at Calgary World Cup

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • Lehkonen scores short-handed goal, Avs hold off Flyers 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche held off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Devon Toews and J.T. Compher also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Lehkonen scored a go-ahead goal for Colorado late in the second period when he took a pass from defenseman Erik Johnson, avoided a diving Flyers defenseman and

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h