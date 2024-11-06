Company ordered to pay $200,000 in Alberta arena workplace death

TOFIELD, Alta. — A recreation facility equipment supplier has been ordered to pay $200,000 after a worker was killed at an arena in central Alberta.

The Alberta government says the worker was conducting demolition and reclamation work at the arena in Tofield, southeast of Edmonton, in March 2022.

It says a support beam broke free and struck the worker, causing a fatal fall from a ladder.

Global Sports Resources Ltd. pleaded guilty to one count under the Occupational Health and Safety Code, and the Crown withdrew five other charges against that company and seven charges against Reward Construction Ltd.

Global Sports Resources was handed a "creative sentence" meant to bolster workplace health and safety.

In addition to a $25,000 fine, the company is to pay $75,000 to STARS Air Ambulance and $100,000 to the Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association to develop an awareness campaign and online course.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press