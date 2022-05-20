‘The Company You Keep’ Drama Pilot at ABC Rounds Out Cast

ABC announced that Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen and Felisha Terrell have been cast in the drama pilot “The Company You Keep.”

Based on the Korean format “My Fellow Citizens,” the pilot follows con-man Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) after a night of passion leads to love between him and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). The two are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Callies (“Prison Break,” “The Walking Dead”) plays Birdie, Charlie’s bossy big-sister and co-owner of the bar they run together, which also serves as a front to their illegitimate family business. A commitment-phobe with her own relationship baggage, Birdie is a single mother to a hearing-impaired daughter. An expert in all things technical, Birdie is an integral member of her family of grifters and will stop at nothing to keep them safe, even if it puts her at odds with Charlie.

Saito (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Life of Pi”) plays Joseph aka Joe, a former governor and the patriarch of a political dynasty considered to be the Asian American Kennedys. His son David is an incumbent senator currently running for reelection. Determined to cement his family’s legacy, Joe is throwing all his resources behind David’s campaign. A loving, if at times, exacting father, Joe has a complicated relationship with his daughter Emma.

Chiou (“Truth Be Told,” “Space Force”) plays Davis, Joseph’s son. He’s extremely close with his younger sister Emma, who gets to see a side of David that few others do. Strategic, measured and kind, David is the golden boy of their family who bears the burden of carrying on his father’s impressive legacy. An incumbent senator running for reelection, David keeps a sense of humor despite the pressures of his campaign and the high expectations of his family.

Shen (“9-1-1,” “Elementary”) plays Grace, Joseph’s wife and Emma and David’s mother. She can work a room like nobody’s business and is the fierce curator and protector of her family’s brand. Poised and elegant, Grace is the true diplomat of this high-profile family, especially when it comes to the fraught relationship between her husband and daughter.

Terrell (“Queens,” “Dynasty”) plays Daphne, who is worldly, ambitious and, when pushed, ruthless. She is the enigmatic consultant to Irish mobster Brendan Maguire who quickly ascends to become the new head of the Maguire crime syndicate. Daphne will find herself at the center of Emma and Charlie’s professional collision course.

“The Company You Keep” is from 20th Television.

