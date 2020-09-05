Their company got a PPP loan. So why are they still unemployed?

Rosalia Rodriguez worked for a DoubleTree hotel in downtown L.A. for eight years before being laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her employer received a PPP loan of at least $1 million, but she has not been called back to work. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

After eight years of working as a housekeeper and minibar inspector, Rosalia Rodriguez was laid off in March from the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Los Angeles, one of the millions of people put out of work by a pandemic that has hit the hospitality industry especially hard.

The 52-year-old single mother who earned $19 per hour is now trying to make ends meet on unemployment checks and wondering how she can afford health insurance and to help her daughter start college at Cal State L.A. this year.

She is also frustrated that the owner of the DoubleTree hotel accepted a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program of between $1 million and $2 million, with the stated intention of retaining 176 jobs.

Months after the owner accepted the loan, the hotel doesn't seem to have anywhere near 176 employees. And Rodriguez — along with scores of her co-workers — is still waiting to be called back in.

"I really want to go back,” Rodriguez said. "I put too much time and effort there.”

The DoubleTree is owned by a subsidiary of Han's Holding Group, a Chinese firm with more than $4 billion in commercial and residential assets. The subsidiary, Han's Hospitality at 120 Downtown LA, received the PPP loan May 7. The hotel is operated by Aimbridge Hospitality, whose representatives did not return several emails and phone calls seeking comment. Han's Hospitality also could not be reached for comment.

While President Trump promoted the PPP as a tool for keeping workers employed, experts, academics and union leaders say loopholes and flaws in the program allow businesses to accept millions of dollars in forgivable loans without retaining or recalling most of their workers.

The program requires loan recipients to use at least 60% of the money on payroll and lets employers wait until as late as December to spend that money on payroll. If the recipient doesn't follow the guidelines, the loan is no longer forgivable — but it converts to a low-interest loan that is much cheaper than loans offered from traditional lenders.

"It fell short, and there were structural issues that were flagged within the first weeks of it being signed,” said Marisabel Torres, director of California policy for the Center for Responsible Lending, a nonprofit research and advocacy group.

The PPP, which was part of the larger $2-trillion stimulus package, launched in April with $349 billion to issue in forgivable loans. Congress added $320 billion to the program later that month. The program ended Aug. 8 with more than $100 billion left unused.

Experts blame the program — not the loan recipients — for creating a situation in which employers could take the federal aid and leave many of their workers unemployed.

An early analysis of the program by S&P Global concluded that "more than 150 businesses that received hundreds of millions in PPP loans have announced plans to lay off thousands of employees, which is within the rules of the government program."

A report released Aug. 31 by the American Hotel and Lodging Assn. said that 4 out of 10 hotel employees are still out of work and that the leisure and hospitality industries have lost 4.3 million jobs since February. The study found that 36% of hotels have been unable to bring back any furloughed or laid-off workers.

In Southern California and Arizona, 25 hotels accepted between $28.9 million and $67.4 million in PPP loans, according to a study by Unite Here Local 11, a union that represents hospitality workers. (Federal data do not disclose the exact amount of each loan but instead gives a range of the amount approved.)

The union study found that the loan applications filed by the 25 hotels sought to preserve 3,431 jobs but as of June 20 the hotels employed only 620 union workers, down from 2,835 before the pandemic hit.

"The loophole with this program is that if companies don’t intend to apply for loan forgiveness, we believe they can spend the whole loan on nonpayroll costs, despite lawmakers’ intent to have these funds used for payroll," said Kurt Petersen, an organizer at Unite Here.

Among the problems noted by Petersen and other critics is that the PPP loans could be forgiven if the recipients used a minimum of 60% of the money on payroll. An earlier version of the program required 75% be spent on payroll; that rate was reduced in June at the request of business groups.

