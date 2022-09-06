Company Distilling Bourbon and Gin Now Available for Purchase Online

Company Distilling partners with Seelbachs.com to bring award-winning spirits to fans across the country

Company Distilling award-Winning Bourbon and Gin is now available for purchase online at Seelbachs.com



Townsend, Tennessee, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsend, Tenn.– Company Distilling’s award-winning Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood and Ghost Rail Gin are now available for purchase online at Seelbachs.com.

The Tennessee-based distillery recently partnered with Seelbach’s, an online spirits retailer, to make its award-winning gin and bourbon available to a broader audience. Fans of Company Distilling in 21 states can now order Company Distilling spirits for home delivery by visiting Seelbachs.com.

“Our spirits are meant for gathering around and we’re pleased that our bourbon and gin are now available to a wider audience across the United States,” said Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller, Company Distilling.

Company Distilling’s inaugural release is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood. This wheated bourbon is complex and smooth, and it opens with sweet notes of caramel and cinnamon toast paired with apple and finishes with a silky blend of oak and maple.

“The partnership with Seelbach’s was a natural next step in our growth,” said Kris Tatum, President, Company Distilling. “Of course, we still want you to visit our distilleries in Tennessee, but until then, have our spirits delivered to your door and enjoy with your best company, whether around the table or tailgate.”

Company Distilling’s spirits are available for delivery to the following states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Washington, Wyoming.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum, Heath Clark, and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of Tennessee distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not Company Disilling's first go around.

Company Distilling | Instagram | Facebook





