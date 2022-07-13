Company clarifies water plans for Guysborough development

GUYSBOROUGH – This newspaper published an article on June 29 about a housing development in the community of Guysborough. In an interview with Caper Developments, owner Andrew Boudreau told The Journal that the company’s consultants had been in contact with the Aqua Society in Guysborough – a private, non-profit organization that runs and maintains the water system in the area of Guysborough where the development is slated for construction.

The day after the article was published, The Journal spoke with the President of the Aqua Society George Grant, who said the organization had not been approached by the developer or its consultant and had only recently heard of the potential development at the Church St. site.

The Journal contacted Boudreau to ask for clarification and was referred to consultant Marlin Plett, owner and principal of Truline Design Inc. based in New Glasgow.

The Journal spoke to Plett on July 8 about the discrepancy in information.

Plett said that Boudreau may have misspoken during the interview with The Journal in late June, having assumed that Plett was going to speak with the Aqua Society.

At that time, Plett said he had only recently learned of the Aqua Society through discussions with the building inspector in Guysborough and had not contacted them “because we were very early into the building design, we didn’t actually have flowrates and water requirements yet.”

Plett went on to say that they were still waiting for the engineers to come back with that information and, “Once we have a bit more information, at least semi-official, concrete information back from our engineering team, we will be reaching out to them [the Aqua Society] and following the proper channels to get the water that we need.”

Plett also said that they would also consult with the department responsible for the sewage system at the development site.

Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal