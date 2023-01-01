Company behind Graham Norton’s wines scrambles to buy more vineyards

Graham Norton during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 1, 2020 - Matt Crossick/PA Media on behalf of So TV

The company behind Graham Norton's wines is scrambling to buy up more vineyards in New Zealand ahead of an expected increase in demand.

Invivo, which produces the Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz, Processo and Rose, said it is hoping to shore up supplies following a "really tiny harvest" in 2021.

"There's a lot of consolidation happening, as it's getting harder for smaller vineyards to thrive,” said Invivo co-founder Rob Cameron.

The country's Sauvignon Blanc harvest, in particular, slumped by almost a fifth in 2021 after vineyards were hit by extreme spring frosts which hammered yields.

This prompted warnings that the country would not be able to fulfil global demand for New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, forcing UK distributors to substitute in alternatives.

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc accounts for around 67pc of its total wine production.

The industry also was dealt a blow by issues shipping overseas, with the makers of Cloudy Bay having bemoaned "the logistical nightmare of getting a boat to anywhere else in the world". Production this year has rebounded.

Mr Cameron said: "[Over] the last 12 to 18 months we've been working really hard to ensure much more supply for 2022 but even more for 2023, and now for five years ahead."

The company expects to be selling "at least three to four times the amount of wine compared to what we're selling now" before 2027.

Currently, New Zealand-based Invivo sells 15 million bottles of Graham Norton wines annually across the world, with the Sauvignon Blanc by far the biggest seller.

This is compared to the 12,000 bottles it sold in 2014 when Invivo first partnered with the celebrity presenter, and 1.5 million bottles in 2017. Revenues at Invivo have more than doubled since the pandemic hit.

Fellow co-founder Tim Lightbourne said Invivo was also working to "hold the price point" of its bottles even as the price of glass spirals.

Invivo, based in Auckland and which initially raised cash via a crowdfunding campaign, struck the deal with Mr Norton after supplying his green room on the Graham Norton show. The presenter works in partnership with Invivo to pick the blend of the wines that are then bottled up.

Mr Norton said the idea was that it was "affordable wine, it's in with the supermarket wines".

Invivo recently struck a similar partnership deal with Sarah Jessica Parker.