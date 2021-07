Company announcement no 11/2021 - June 2021 Sales price

The Canadian Press

Gregg Popovich is regarded as the NBA’s best, a coach that has won five championships and kept his team near the top for a quarter of a century. In international basketball, he hasn’t yet found that golden touch. Popovich has been on the staff of three U.S. teams in the Olympics or world championships and only one reached the medal stand. It’s a history he doesn’t think much about as he leads the Americans into Tokyo. “Sometimes you fall short and sometimes you win,” Popovich said. So far, his t