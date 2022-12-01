Nordic Shipholding A/S

December 1, 2022

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company Announcement: 12/2022



Published via NASDAQ OMX on December 1, 2022





Decision to call for general meeting to initiate a voluntary solvent liquidation of Nordic Shipholding A/S

With the commitment and continual support from the majority shareholder of Nordic Shipholding A/S, Nordic Maritime S.à r.l., the Board of Directors have decided to call for an extraordinary general meeting with the intention to initiate a voluntary solvent liquidation of the Company. No distribution of funds to the shareholders is anticipated upon completion of the liquidation.

To enable the liquidation to be solvent, the majority shareholder has agreed to waive the necessary part of its loan to the Group. It is expected that the aggregate cash balance of Nordic Shipholding A/S and its subsidiaries is sufficient to cover the estimated liquidation expenses and settlement of all creditors other than the main shareholder loan. Any excess funds will be used to repay the shareholder loan, whereafter it has been agreed with the majority shareholder to waive the remaining debt at that point in time. It is expected that the liquidation will be finalised by the end of 2023.





For further information please contact:

Mr Esben Søfren Poulsson, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00







