Companies using millions in jobkeeper payments to pay increased dividends to shareholders

Companies are using millions of dollars in jobkeeper payments designed to keep Australian workers employed during the coronavirus crisis to help pay increased dividends to shareholders, sparking calls for an overhaul of the system.

Stock exchange disclosures show that over the past week retailers Adairs and Nick Scali, and dental chain 1300 Smiles, increased their dividend payouts after receiving jobkeeper funding, and market observers expect additional shareholders to reap similar benefits as more companies report their results over the coming fortnight.

Shareholders trousering big dividend payments include Nick Scali managing director Anthony Scali, who will collect about $2.5m, and 1300 Smiles founder Daryl Holmes, who is to receive a $1.8m payout – the same amount the company received in jobkeeper.

Investors and the corporate regulator have become concerned that the rivers of taxpayer gold may be used to disguise the true financial state of businesses, leading the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to demand that listed companies break out jobkeeper payments in their reports to the stock exchange.

Peter Whish-Wilson, the Treasury spokesman for the Greens, wrote to Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy on Tuesday, proposing companies that pay dividends lose their eligibility for jobkeeper.

The treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, has been contacted for comment.

Peter Morgan, a former fund manager at Perpetual who is now an independent investor, said jobkeeper was supposed to keep employees in their jobs but there was “obviously money going out the door on a short-term basis, not only to reward shareholders but in a couple of cases there are principals who are clearly quite well-off”.

“Whether it’s wrong or just taking advantage of a short-term business anomaly is another question.

“The program was not rushed, but it was quick, and it does need to be reviewed.”

He said that as reporting season went on he would be watching to see whether big companies such as developers Lendlease and Mirvac, building materials groups Boral and Brickworks were also bolstering returns using jobkeeper and “how far it touches the banks”.

Adairs did not pay a half-year dividend but increased its full-year payment from 8c a share last year to 11c this year.

Despite reporting a 19% rise in profit after tax, Adairs qualified for $11.3m in jobkeeper payments.

This was about 60% of the $18.6m in dividends declared by the company.

An Adairs spokesman said that the company benefited from only the $5.3m paid to employees who were still at work, with the remainder passed on to workers who had been stood down.

Nick Scali, where profit was flat for the year, declared a final dividend of 22.5c a share, up from 20c a share last year.

The company received $3.9m in jobkeeper payments, about 20% of its final dividend payout of $18.2m.

Profit at 1300 Smiles fell by more than 8% but the company was still able to pay a final dividend of 12.5c a share, up half a cent from the previous year.

The $1.8m it received in jobkeeper payments was about two-thirds of the final dividend of $2.9m.

Nick Scali and 1300 Smiles have been contacted for comment.

Whish-Wilson first raised concerns that companies receiving jobkeeper might then pay dividends to investors with the Treasury’s Kennedy in April.

Kennedy, who was appearing before a senate committee on Covid-19, said the issue would be looked into as part of a six-month review of the program.

On Tuesday, Whish-Wilson told Guardian Australia that “Australians will see this as a rort”.

“And they are right – this is corporate welfare, which is neither fair nor affordable,” he said.

“I fully understand why shareholders are concerned about a lack of transparency.

“Since Covid-19, easing of reporting requirements around continuous disclosure on the ASX has also left many shareholders in the dark.”

One market observer said the jobkeeper program was “an invitation to abuse” that was amplified by the lack of transparency.

“Break it out so I can see what’s real,” the source said.

While government support payments are a matter of public record in the US and New Zealand, Australia does not publicly disclose jobkeeper payments.

Last month, in the run-up to reporting season, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission warned companies that they should “prominently disclose” details of government support, including jobkeeper, in their financial statements.