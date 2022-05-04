Companies Like Rani Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:RANI) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Rani Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:RANI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Rani Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2021, Rani Therapeutics Holdings had US$117m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$33m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 3.6 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Rani Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Rani Therapeutics Holdings doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$2.7m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 103%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Rani Therapeutics Holdings Raise Cash?

While Rani Therapeutics Holdings does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings' cash burn of US$33m is about 5.4% of its US$609m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Rani Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Rani Therapeutics Holdings is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Rani Therapeutics Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

