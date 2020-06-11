Companies Like New Placer Dome Gold (CVE:NGLD) Can Be Considered Quite Risky

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether New Placer Dome Gold (CVE:NGLD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for New Placer Dome Gold

Does New Placer Dome Gold Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When New Placer Dome Gold last reported its balance sheet in March 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$35k. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$2.6m. That means it had a cash runway of under two months as of March 2020. To be frank we are alarmed by how short that cash runway is! The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

TSXV:NGLD Historical Debt June 11th 2020

How Is New Placer Dome Gold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because New Placer Dome Gold isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 52%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. New Placer Dome Gold makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Story continues

How Hard Would It Be For New Placer Dome Gold To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, New Placer Dome Gold shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

New Placer Dome Gold has a market capitalisation of CA$33m and burnt through CA$2.6m last year, which is 7.8% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is New Placer Dome Gold's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought New Placer Dome Gold's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for New Placer Dome Gold you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.