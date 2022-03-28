Companies Like Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Pharmaxis Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2021, Pharmaxis had AU$21m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$8.4m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of December 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Pharmaxis Growing?

Pharmaxis boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 65%. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 37% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Pharmaxis is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Pharmaxis To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Pharmaxis seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Pharmaxis has a market capitalisation of AU$48m and burnt through AU$8.4m last year, which is 17% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Pharmaxis' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Pharmaxis' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Pharmaxis' situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pharmaxis that you should be aware of before investing.

